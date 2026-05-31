AJA Newsbites – May 31, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Beom-sik, 61, known as the “Left-Foot Doctor,” successfully reached the summit of Hallasan Mountain’s Baengnokdam Crater (1,950m) on May 28. Despite having no arms and relying on a prosthetic right leg, he completed the demanding 18.3-kilometre round-trip Seongpanak trail.

Lee lost both arms and his right leg in a high-voltage electrical accident but went on to earn a Ph.D. in vocational rehabilitation for people with disabilities. Calling disability “the beginning of a new challenge, not the end,” he hopes his achievement will inspire others. The expedition was documented for disability-awareness and youth education programmes.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Malaysia is seeking a solution with the United States over procurement issues related to Norway’s Naval Strike Missile (NSM).

Malaysia has strongly condemned and rejected the Israeli regime’s plan to seize and expand control over 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the move is illegal, politically unacceptable, and constitutes a serious violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant UN resolutions.

|”Malaysia calls on the international community and the United Nations to unequivocally reject the plan, warning that any attempt to alter the territorial reality of Gaza will further undermine prospects for peace and justice.

“Malaysia reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and its longstanding support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Sindh Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has rejected India’s claim over Mohenjo-daro, stating that the ancient site is a symbol of Sindh’s great civilisation and that any attempt to distort its history is unacceptable.

Shah’s remarks came in response to a post by India’s Ministry of Culture on social media platform X, which shared an image of the Pashupati Seal — a seal discovered at the Indus Valley site of Mohenjo-daro in present-day Pakistan — with the caption describing it as “an important symbol of India’s ancient and continuous civilisation.” Shah said the Sindh government rejects every Indian attempt to attribute the heritage of Mohenjo-daro to itself, reaffirming that the site belongs to the civilisation of Sindh.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260531 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN