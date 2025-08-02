AJA Newsbites – August 2, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung will take his first official summer vacation from August 4 to 8 at Cheonghaedae, the presidential retreat on Jedo Island in Geoje. According to the presidential office, he plans to recharge by reading and watching movies while staying updated on national affairs. Jedo has traditionally served as a summer retreat for past Korean presidents, including Syngman Rhee, Park Chung-hee, Chun Doo-hwan, and Park Geun-hye. During his time off, Lee is also expected to prepare for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which is likely to take place around Liberation Day. Lee has underscored the importance of taking official leave as part of fostering a healthy workplace culture.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The reciprocal tariff on Malaysian exports to the United States will be reduced from 25% to 19%, effective August 8, 2025, following a presidential order issued by the White House. The announcement was made by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, at a media conference on Friday.

Tengku Zafrul described the tariff reduction as a “win-win decision” for both Malaysia and the U.S., reflecting strong bilateral relations that have endured for over 68 years. “This announcement brings clarity for exporters and industry players,” he said. “MITI encourages businesses to take full advantage of Malaysia’s 18 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including diversifying operations and expanding export markets.”

As part of efforts to bolster bilateral trade ties, Malaysia has agreed to purchase 30 Boeing aircraft, valued at USD 9.5 billion. The minister also confirmed that Malaysia’s pharmaceutical and semiconductor exports will remain exempt from U.S. tariffs, continuing to enjoy a 0% tariff rate, even as the broader 19% tariff on Malaysian imports takes effect.

Shafiqul Bashar, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The United States has reduced its proposed tariff on Bangladeshi products from 35% to 20%. Previously, Dhaka had already been paying an average duty of about 16% on its exports to the U.S. With the new tariff in place, the total import tax on Bangladeshi goods now stands at 36%.

Following negotiations in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration announced the revised tariff rate yesterday, which takes effect today (August 1).

As part of efforts to address the trade imbalance—currently in Bangladesh’s favor—Dhaka has agreed to increase imports from the U.S. The Bangladeshi government has committed to purchasing 25 Boeing passenger aircraft and plans to import more American agricultural products, including wheat and soybean oil.

