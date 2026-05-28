AJA Newsbites – May 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Justice introduced a mobile app on May 27, 2026, allowing stalking victims to track offenders wearing electronic ankle monitors in real time. The app displays offenders’ live locations, movement routes, and speed, while sending instant alerts when they approach victims.

The Location Tracking Control Center in Seoul operates around the clock, monitoring offenders and dispatching probation officers or police when threats arise. Officials said the system was developed after victims complained that text alerts alone could not show where offenders were coming from.

Stalking crimes in South Korea have more than doubled over the past three years, prompting authorities to strengthen protection measures, including linking the tracking platform with the national 112 emergency response system by the end of this year.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The General Operations Force (GOF) has deployed the Motorcycle Patrol Unit from the 7th Battalion to intensify surveillance along illegal routes at the Malaysia-Thailand border during the festive season.

According to GOF Southeast Brigade commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain, the move aims to curb illegal cross-border movement, particularly through illegal jetties frequently used during festive periods. The GOF has identified 14 hotspot illegal jetties used by smugglers and for other cross-border activities. “Despite the installation of concertina wire fencing in these areas, the motorcycle patrol unit has been instructed to conduct more surveillance and operations at these illegal routes to prevent cross-border activities through unlawful channels during the festive season,” he said.

Identified hotspots include Belulang, Azizah, Swee Leong, Tok Awang Tinggi, Pohon Jambu, and Pak Su Rani. During previous festive seasons, a total of 322 GOF personnel from the 7th Battalion were deployed under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan (OTWK), with another 58 personnel from the 9th Battalion assigned to Op Tiris (Controlled Goods) to strengthen border security.

Ahmad Radzi said that from January 1 to May 23, 2026, OTWK recorded significant results in combating smuggling and cross-border crimes in Kelantan, with 795 cases recorded involving 979 arrests and total seizures amounting to RM45.4 million (about 17.17 billion won). “The success of OTWK shows that the operation is not only focused on enforcement action, but also serves as a key mechanism in safeguarding national security and border integrity,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian and Thai Foreign Ministers met in New York on the sidelines of the High-Level Open Meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up to the trilateral meeting between the two neighbouring countries and the Philippines, held at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines, on May 7, in which the Heads of State tasked the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to discuss confidence-building measures and find ways forward.

During the meeting, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn reiterated Cambodia’s position regarding the decision to initiate the Compulsory Conciliation Mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and called for the full and effective implementation in good faith of the Joint Declaration of December 27, 2025 in its entirety.

Prak Sokhonn also informed his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow that Cambodia is ready to cooperate with Thailand to implement the measures agreed upon by the two heads of government in Cebu, with a view to rebuilding trust and working toward a just and lasting solution.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged frank and open views on the border situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and regular contacts.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has intensified efforts to protect its water resources and respond to accelerating climate change, allocating $259 million (about 392.4 billion won) to the water sector over the past five years. The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Erlist Akunbekov at the IV International High-Level Conference on “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028) in Tajikistan.

He noted that about $80 million (about 121.2 billion won) was invested in the past year alone to modernise water infrastructure, preserve glaciers, and improve resource management. Kyrgyzstan has also adopted a National Water Strategy until 2040 and a new Water Code to strengthen governance in the sector.

Akunbekov warned that rapid glacier melt poses a shared regional threat, potentially triggering serious social, economic, and environmental consequences across Central Asia. He stressed that Kyrgyzstan generates all its water resources domestically but uses only about 30% of its potential, with the remainder flowing to neighbouring states, underscoring the need for fair regional mechanisms. He also highlighted the shrinking inflow to Lake Issyk-Kul and called for joint international conservation efforts.

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