AJA Newsbites – May 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea officially unveiled its plan to develop a nuclear-powered submarine aimed at countering North Korea’s growing submarine-based nuclear and missile threats. During the Future Defense Strategy Committee meeting held in Changwon on May 26, the government announced the “Jangbogo-N Project,” targeting the launch of its first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s and operational deployment later in the decade.

President Lee Jae-myung described the project as “a symbol of South Korea’s determination to take responsibility for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.” The Ministry of National Defense said the submarine would be independently developed using domestic reactor and shipbuilding technologies, relying on low-enriched uranium below 20 percent.

Officials believe the vessel will significantly enhance underwater surveillance and tracking capabilities against North Korean submarines, given its stealth and endurance advantages over diesel-powered models. The initiative follows a joint U.S.-South Korea fact sheet agreed upon last year, with further bilateral consultations expected on fuel procurement and technical cooperation.

Lee Joo-hyeong, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean food and agricultural conglomerates are expanding their presence in Southeast Asia through participation in major international exhibitions in Thailand. Dongwon F&B, one of South Korea’s leading food companies, took part in THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia’s largest food trade fairs, held in Bangkok on May 26, showcasing a range of K-food products.

Meanwhile, Dong-A ST, which has expanded into the biopesticide sector, dispatched its EcoWintim team to AGRITECHNICA Asia 2026, a major agricultural exhibition held in Bangkok on May 20, to demonstrate its agricultural solutions. Both companies used the events to introduce their products to local consumers and industry officials from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, while seeking to broaden their regional market presence.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for tensions in the Middle East to be resolved through peaceful, wise and responsible diplomatic efforts, while condemning continued attacks and aggression in the region.

Anwar said Malaysia firmly rejects any form of attack and aggression, including drone strikes and military actions by Israel and the United States, which continue to claim innocent lives. The Prime Minister made these remarks after a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he conveyed Eid Mubarak greetings and prayers from the Malaysian people to the Iranian nation. “I pray that Iran will return to peace soon and that all tensions and bloodshed will end through peaceful, wise and responsible diplomacy,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, May 26.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for Iran’s cooperation in facilitating the release of a Malaysian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz recently, saying such mutual respect and friendship should be further strengthened in bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s consistent stance in upholding peace, justice and humanitarian principles on the international stage, and extended an invitation for Anwar to visit Tehran to further strengthen bilateral relations and strategic cooperation.

Anwar said he would arrange a suitable time for the visit, adding that Iran remained close to his heart given longstanding ties of friendship and a shared commitment to knowledge, fraternity and humanitarian values.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia expects to achieve fiscal revenue of 12.85% of gross domestic product (GDP), an increase of 10.9% compared to the 2026 Finance Law.

Revenue collected by the General Directorate of Customs and Excise is expected to increase by 14.8%, and tax revenue by 7.8%, according to the circular on the preparation of the 2027–2029 budget strategy plan and the draft finance law for 2027.

According to the 2026 budget law, the Royal Government plans to collect 27,329 billion riel (approximately $6.8 billion, about 9.4 trillion won) in total revenue, comprising 12,049 billion riel ($3 billion, about 4.1 trillion won) in customs revenue and 15,280 billion riel ($3.8 billion, about 5.2 trillion won) in excise revenue. Prime Minister Hun Manet said last week that tax revenue mobilisation is essential to support the process of national socio-economic development.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

BPI Danantara (Indonesia’s sovereign wealth and commodity export management fund) has formally converted PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) into a dedicated state-owned export entity for coal, palm oil, and ferroalloys. Luke Thomas Mahony, former president director of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk., has been appointed as President Director to improve export data transparency.

From June 1, 2026, all exporters in these three commodity sectors must report transactions to DSI before contracts and payments are progressively taken over. The move marks a fundamental shift in national export governance, requiring exporters to immediately review their contract structures, reporting obligations, and payment flows.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York, with both sides expressing satisfaction with the pace of defense relations and bilateral cooperation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their shared commitment to the UN Charter, sovereignty, and regional integrity. Both leaders also emphasised the importance of an effective voice for the Global South in a just global order.

It was agreed to further strengthen relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev. Pakistan and Azerbaijan also agreed to enhance economic benefits through preferential trade and transit trade agreements, and to further expand cooperation in energy and LNG.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss expanding cooperation in nuclear safety, nuclear energy, and the peaceful use of atomic technologies.

Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s long-standing partnership with the IAEA and praised the agency’s role in strengthening global nuclear security, noting that Grossi’s 2023 visit helped deepen bilateral ties. The two sides gave special attention to the signing of a Roadmap for cooperation through 2036, alongside agreements in nuclear medicine and scientific research.

Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and welcomed the country’s move to develop nuclear energy following a national referendum on building a nuclear power plant. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support international nuclear security efforts, including potential assistance on the Iranian nuclear issue under appropriate international agreements. Grossi stressed Kazakhstan’s strong institutional capacity and scientific base. Tokayev also wished Grossi success in his candidacy for UN Secretary-General.

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