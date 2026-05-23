The Legacy of the Golden Horde as an Element of Kazakhstan’s New Historical Policy

Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the symposiun (Photo: Kazvesti)

By Kuban Abdymen

ASTANA: Addressing at the opening of a symposium titled “The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, and Identity, in Astana, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan’s new Constitution explicitly enshrines the preservation of the continuity of the Great Steppe.

President Tokayev’s statement sparked widespread public and expert debate extending far beyond the country’s borders. At first glance, the matter appears to concern questions of historical interpretation; however, the reaction to the Kazakhstani leader’s remarks demonstrated that, in the modern world, history is increasingly becoming a vital tool for shaping national identity, strengthening statehood, and advancing foreign policy interests.

Tokayev’s address should not be viewed as an isolated political statement, but rather as part of a broader process of re-evaluating historical heritage across Central Asia. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the states of the region faced the imperative of formulating their own national historical narratives—frameworks that would allow them to link their modern statehood to deeper historical roots.

In this regard, Kazakhstan has acted with particular consistency, striving to demonstrate that its history does not begin with the Soviet era or the attainment of independence in 1991, but rather represents a continuation of the centuries-old tradition of statehood within the Great Steppe.

In this context, the turn toward the legacy of the Golden Horde appears entirely logical. For several centuries, the Ulus of Jochi stood as one of the largest political entities in Eurasia. Its territory encompassed a significant portion of modern-day Kazakhstani lands, and many of its state and cultural traditions were subsequently reflected in the development of the Kazakh Khanate.

It is precisely for this reason that modern Kazakhstani historiography increasingly emphasizes the existence of a historical line of continuity linking the Golden Horde, the Kazakh Khanate, and the present-day Republic of Kazakhstan.

However, the significance of Tokayev’s statement extends far beyond the realm of academic discourse. In recent years, the role of historical memory—as a tool for shaping national identity—has notably intensified within global politics.

States strive not only to preserve their historical heritage but also to construct their own ideological frameworks around it. Amidst growing international competition for influence, history is emerging as a vital resource for political legitimacy.

This explains the particular interest surrounding the emphasis Kazakhstan places on re-evaluating the very role of the Golden Horde in world history. For a long time, the historiography of various nations tended to view the Horde state primarily through the prism of military campaigns and conquests.

Today, however, Kazakhstani scholars offer a broader perspective, highlighting the advanced level of development attained by the Golden Horde’s state institutions, diplomacy, trade, and financial systems. This approach allows for the portrayal of the Horde’s legacy not as a symbol of destruction, but rather as a pivotal stage in the formation of Eurasian civilization.

Significantly, this interpretation is also gaining traction within certain segments of the international academic community. Contemporary scholarship increasingly regards the Golden Horde as one of the key centers of political organization in medieval Eurasia.

Major trade routes connecting East and West traversed its territory, while the steppe empire itself served as a unique bridge between diverse civilizations and cultures.

It is hardly surprising that Tokayev’s statement was received positively within Kazakhstan. For a significant segment of society, it served as confirmation of the state’s commitment to strengthening national identity and bringing back into the public sphere those chapters of history that had long remained on the periphery of attention.

Moreover, looking back to the era of the Golden Horde helps reinforce the perception of Kazakhstan as a state with deep historical traditions and its own distinct civilizational foundation.

At the same time, the reaction outside the country proved more mixed. The statement sparked particularly lively debate in Russia, where the history of the Golden Horde has traditionally occupied a unique place in the public consciousness. Within the Russian historical tradition, the Horde period has long been associated primarily with the relationship between the Horde and the various Russian principalities.

Consequently, the attempt to view the Golden Horde as a source of modern statehood for other nations naturally sparked a spirited discussion.

Nevertheless, most experts agree that this is not a literal struggle for historical heritage, but rather a reflection of various states’ desire to interpret a shared past in their own distinct ways.

The history of the Golden Horde is so vast and multifaceted that its legacy objectively cannot belong exclusively to any single people or state. Various elements of the Horde’s statecraft exerted an influence on the development of many modern nations across Eurasia.

That said, Kazakhstan possesses strong grounds for regarding itself as one of the principal heirs to the Ulus of Jochi. It was precisely within the territory of modern-day Kazakhstan that key political and economic centers of the Horde were situated; subsequently, the Kazakh Khanate emerged here—an entity that, in many respects, carried forward the traditions of steppe statehood.

Thus, Tokayev’s remarks reflect not only the political stance of the country’s current leadership but also a certain logic inherent in the region’s historical development.

There is yet another aspect that renders this statement particularly pertinent. Today, Kazakhstan is actively promoting the concept of its role as a pivotal Eurasian state—one that serves as a vital link connecting the various regions of the continent. The development of transport corridors, participation in international integration projects, and a multi-vector foreign policy collectively shape the country’s image as a vital geopolitical hub situated between East and West.

In this sense, turning to the legacy of the Golden Horde appears to be a step that is not merely historical, but also symbolic. In effect, Kazakhstan is drawing a parallel between its modern-day role and the function of the steppe power that, in the past, facilitated interaction across the vast Eurasian expanse.

Thus, Tokayev’s statement should be viewed as part of a broader strategy aimed at formulating a new historical policy for Kazakhstan. This endeavor is concerned less with the past than with the country’s future—specifically, with the search for solid historical foundations upon which to strengthen national identity and enhance international standing.

Debates surrounding the legacy of the Golden Horde are likely to persist for a considerable time; however, it is already evident that history is emerging as one of the most critical instruments in shaping the contemporary political and ideological landscape of Central Asia.

It is precisely for this reason that the question of continuity with the Golden Horde has today acquired a significance extending far beyond the confines of academic discourse, touching upon fundamental issues of statehood, national self-awareness, and Kazakhstan’s place in a changing world.

This article was written based on reactions observed in the global media.

A Brief History of the Golden Horde

The Golden Horde was one of the largest states in Eurasia during the 13th through 15th centuries, emerging as a result of the Mongol westward campaign led by Batu, a grandson of Genghis Khan. Its formation began in the 1240s, following the conquest of vast territories across Eastern Europe and the Eurasian steppes.

The foundation of the Golden Horde was the Ulus of Jochi—the eldest son of Genghis Khan. The center of power was initially located in the Lower Volga region, where the city of Sarai-Batu later arose, followed subsequently by Sarai-Berke. The state quickly became the political and economic hub of the Eurasian steppe, controlling trade routes connecting Europe, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and China.

From the mid-15th century onward, the Golden Horde began to decline due to internal dynastic conflicts, power struggles, and the rise of regional centers. As a result, the Golden Horde fragmented into several khanates—Kazan, Crimea, Astrakhan, and Siberia.

The final disappearance of the Golden Horde’s political center is dated to the early 16th century.