AJA Newsbites – May 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Labor and management at Samsung Electronics reached a last-minute tentative wage agreement just 90 minutes before a planned general strike, narrowly avoiding what could have become the largest walkout in the company’s history.

The union subsequently suspended its strike scheduled for May 21 and announced that members would vote on the agreement from May 22 to 27. Union leaders apologized for internal conflicts that had caused public concern, while company officials thanked employees for their patience throughout months of negotiations. The talks resumed under mediation by Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, with both labor and management softening their positions regarding the controversial bonus distribution system.

If approved by union members, the agreement would end more than five months of labor tensions that had raised concerns over major economic losses and potential disruptions to South Korea’s semiconductor supply chain.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s home ownership rate of 77 percent is among the highest in the world, surpassing many developed economies, according to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Speaking at a press conference for the Simen Rahmah Scheme on Wednesday, Nga said Germany’s home ownership rate stands at 42 percent, Vienna in Austria at 52 percent, Australia at 65 percent, and the United States at 62 percent. “Malaysia, at 77 percent, is one of the highest in the world,” he said, according to the New Straits Times.

Nga attributed the achievement to consistent government intervention, including the Simen Rahmah initiative, which provides subsidized cement to developers of affordable housing projects in order to control construction costs and housing prices.

He described the scheme as a global first, saying no other government had implemented a comparable program. “Before the storm comes, I have already set up the umbrella. Simen Rahmah is that umbrella,” Nga said. “When the supply chain can provide a fixed price, there is no reason for developers to increase the selling price of affordable homes,” he added.

Nga also highlighted Malaysia’s record property transaction value of RM241.9 billion in 2023 and cited a JPMorgan Chase report that identified Malaysia as one of the two Asian economies most resilient to current global economic pressures, alongside China. He said Malaysia’s fiscal discipline, deficit reduction efforts, controlled inflation, record-low unemployment, and record-high foreign direct investment have strengthened confidence in the country’s economic resilience.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Ambassador to South Korea Khuon Phonrattanak has urged South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to further promote implementation of the Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA) in order to facilitate bilateral exports and imports between the two countries.

The proposal was made during a sideline meeting held Monday at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul, where ambassadors from ASEAN member states met with the South Korean trade minister. Phonrattanak welcomed South Korea’s commitment to accelerating the Korea-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (KFTA) and emphasized that the Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force in 2022, remains an important mechanism for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

During the meeting, delegates discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN and exchanged views on measures aimed at boosting trade between South Korea and ASEAN member countries.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

UNICEF warned Bangladesh’s health ministry at least five times through official letters during the interim government period about the risk of a vaccine shortage, while also raising the issue in 10 separate meetings with government officials.

The information was disclosed during a press conference held Wednesday at the UNICEF Bangladesh office in Dhaka. According to UNICEF, the vaccine supply situation is now beginning to improve. Rana Flowers, UNICEF’s representative in Bangladesh, said more than 18 million children have already received measles vaccinations and that the disease is currently under control. UNICEF said Bangladesh received 17.8 million doses of measles vaccine between August and November last year, which represented only about one-third of the country’s total demand.

The organization warned that routine immunization programs had been disrupted for an extended period because of insufficient vaccine supplies, increasing the risk of measles infections and the possibility of a large-scale outbreak. UNICEF emphasized that the shortage was not caused by a lack of funding, but rather by delays in the vaccine procurement process that prevented timely purchases.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss bilateral relations and regional diplomacy.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening strong, positive, and future-oriented ties with the United Kingdom. Sharif also conveyed his best wishes to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the meeting.

The statement said Jonathan Powell praised Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and its efforts to promote dialogue and reduce tensions in the region. Powell also expressed the British government’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of security, trade, investment, and development. He further noted that the United Kingdom is keen to deepen bilateral cooperation in key developmental sectors.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s economy became significantly more energy-efficient between 2019 and 2024, according to data released by the National Statistical Committee.

The country’s energy intensity nearly halved during the period. In 2019, producing goods and services worth 1 million soms required 20.5 tons of standard fuel, while in 2024 the figure fell to 10.1 tons, reflecting improved efficiency and lower energy consumption per unit of economic output.

The most significant improvement was recorded in the extractive industry, where energy consumption declined from 23.6 tons to 9.2 tons, driven by modernization efforts and the adoption of new technologies.

The agricultural sector also improved its efficiency, reducing energy intensity from 1.0 ton to 0.6 ton through the use of better equipment and more advanced production methods. Although the electricity, gas, and steam production sector remains the country’s most energy-intensive industry, it also recorded progress, with energy intensity declining from 149.5 tons to 96.3 tons.

Overall, the data suggests that Kyrgyzstan is producing more economic output with less energy consumption, helping to lower business costs and reduce pressure on the national energy system.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain has announced a one-month entry ban on visitors arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda, the three countries at the center of the latest Ebola outbreak that has reportedly killed more than 130 people.

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs said the decision was taken following updated guidance from the World Health Organization regarding the Ebola outbreak and the evolving epidemiological situation in the affected countries. Under the new measures, individuals who have visited any of the three countries within 30 days prior to arriving in Bahrain will also be prohibited from entering the kingdom.

Bahraini citizens returning from the affected countries will still be allowed entry but will immediately be subject to approved health screening and quarantine protocols upon arrival.

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