AJA Newsbites – May 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On May 20, 2026, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung highlighted the achievements of shuttle diplomacy with Japan as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed South Korea following summit talks in Andong.

In a Facebook message written in both Korean and Japanese, Lee expressed hope that the two leaders would meet again soon and described the Andong summit as a symbol of growing trust and friendship between the neighboring countries. Lee pointed to cooperation on Middle East-related energy supply risks, stability in the Strait of Hormuz, joint responses to transnational scam crimes, and broader coordination on energy security as key outcomes of the talks. He also welcomed planned DNA identification work for remains recovered from the Josei coal mine, describing it as an important humanitarian initiative.

Takaichi proposed holding the next shuttle diplomacy summit in a regional Japanese hot-spring city, signaling continued efforts to strengthen bilateral exchanges and people-to-people ties.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian and Lao armies have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in maintaining security, peace, and economic development along the border areas of the two neighboring countries.

According to a report on a meeting held Monday in Cambodia’s Stung Treng Province, which borders Laos, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation to ensure that the shared border remains peaceful, prevent armed clashes, and maintain security and public safety in border regions.

The report stated that military units stationed along the border would work closely with relevant authorities and institutions from both countries to combat cross-border crimes, including terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, antiquities trafficking, deforestation, online scams, tax evasion, illegal exploitation of natural resources, wildlife poaching, and other criminal activities.

Both Cambodia and Laos also share borders with Thailand, where Cambodia has faced ongoing border tensions following clashes involving Thai military forces since July last year. The two countries further pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and agreed not to deploy drones in disputed border areas where demarcation has yet to be finalized. They also agreed to continue holding regular annual meetings to strengthen bilateral coordination and cooperation.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

C. Joseph Vijay, the actor-turned-chief minister of India’s Tamil Nadu state, expressed solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils on May 18, the anniversary marking the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009.

Writing on X, Vijay said, “We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts,” referring to the coastal village where Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war came to an end in May 2009. The day is commemorated annually by Tamils around the world in memory of the tens of thousands of civilians who died during the conflict. Vijay leads the TVK party and recently formed a minority government in Tamil Nadu with support from the VCK party, which is known for its pro-Tamil nationalist positions.

Observers say Vijay’s rhetoric marks a departure from the approach traditionally taken by major ruling parties in Tamil Nadu, which have generally avoided associations with remnants of the defeated Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Vijay previously drew attention after publicly mourning slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, a move seen by analysts as signaling a more assertive form of Tamil nationalist politics in southern India.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed government agencies to accelerate the development of a legal framework that would allow the introduction of air taxis, drones, and other advanced aerial transport systems in Kazakhstan.

The initiative is aimed at aligning Kazakhstan’s regulations with international aviation standards adopted by organizations such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as the country seeks to position itself among the early adopters of urban air mobility technologies.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is expected to complete the necessary legislative amendments by the end of June 2026. The project has already entered its practical stage following the successful test flight of an unmanned air taxi produced by AutoFlight in Alatau on May 18. Officials said regular commercial operations could begin within the next two to three years. The air mobility initiative is closely connected to the development of Alatau, a new city established in 2024 and promoted as Kazakhstan’s future technological and innovation hub.

Supported by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Alatau is intended to serve as a testing center for advanced transportation systems. Kazakhstan has already signed agreements with Joby Aviation and AutoFlight, including a $300 million deal concluded in late 2025 for the purchase of a fleet of unmanned air taxis.

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