AJA Newsbites – May 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On May 16, 2026, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong publicly apologized over growing labor unrest ahead of the company’s second-ever general strike.

Returning from an overseas trip, Lee stated, “I will take all the blame and face the harsh storm myself,” while urging employees to unite as “one Samsung family” and move forward together. Lee bowed three times before reporters and apologized to customers and the South Korean public for concerns caused by the company’s internal disputes. The apology marked his first public statement of regret since officially becoming chairman in 2022.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics’ labor coalition plans to launch an 18-day general strike beginning May 21, demanding greater transparency and institutional reforms in the company’s bonus system.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The number of air travelers in Cambodia reached more than 2 million during the first four months of 2026, representing a 4% decrease compared with the same period in 2025.

Sin Chansereyvutha, Secretary of State and spokesperson for Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), told local media that from January to April, the country’s three international airports — Techo International Airport, Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, and Sihanoukville International Airport — handled 23,204 inbound and outbound flights, an increase of approximately 2% year-on-year. During the same period, total passenger traffic reached 2,428,009, down about 4% from a year earlier.

Air cargo volume, however, rose significantly. Inbound and outbound cargo traffic totaled 30,448 tons, marking an increase of around 36%. Since early May, a total of 33 airlines — including four domestic carriers and 29 international airlines — have been operating flights in Cambodia.

According to the SSCA, Techo International Airport currently handles 708 weekly inbound and outbound flights, while Siem Reap Angkor International Airport handles 224 weekly flights and Sihanoukville International Airport manages 50 weekly flights. Dara Sakor Airport operates four domestic flights per week connecting with Techo International Airport.

Sin Chansereyvutha noted that Lao Airlines (QV) has temporarily suspended flights to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport. He also said flight frequencies on the Bangkok–Phnom Penh–Bangkok route have been reduced.

Cambodia currently maintains direct connections to major Middle Eastern transit hubs through 52 weekly flights operated by Qatar Airways (QR), Emirates (EK), Etihad Airways (EY), and Turkish Airlines (TK), linking Cambodia with Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Istanbul.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran, where he held talks with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

According to Iranian media reports, the meeting focused on bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, as well as prospects for reviving peace negotiations in the region. The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Iran’s interior minister praised Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role in efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability. Iranian media further reported that Momeni expressed appreciation for the efforts of Syed Asim Munir in helping ease tensions related to the conflict involving the United States.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260517 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN