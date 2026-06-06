AJA Newsbites – June 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s June 3 local elections have sparked controversy after ballot shortages disrupted voting at dozens of polling stations. The National Election Commission (NEC) confirmed that 50 polling stations experienced ballot shortages, with voting temporarily suspended at 22 locations. NEC Chairman Noh Tae-ak and Secretary-General Kim Yong-bin offered a public apology and announced their intention to resign.

The ruling Democratic Party described the incident as an unacceptable failure in election management and said it would push for a parliamentary investigation to determine responsibility and prevent future mishaps.

The delayed counting of two ballot boxes from Jamsil 7-dong in Seoul — held up for approximately 35 hours — also altered the final outcome of the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s proportional representation race. The People Power Party narrowly overtook the Democratic Party by 44.00% to 43.86%, flipping one proportional seat from the ruling party to the opposition.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has been elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2027–2029 term, securing the highest vote count at the elections held during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly on June 4, 2026.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Malaysia obtained 184 votes out of 186 member states present and voting. The ministry described the result as a testament to the international community’s trust in Malaysia’s commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

“As a member of ECOSOC, Malaysia will continue to contribute to the Council’s work by advocating the interests of developing countries and working constructively with all stakeholders to advance balanced, inclusive and sustainable development,” the statement said.

The ministry added that Malaysia’s priorities will include addressing economic uncertainty, humanitarian crises, inequality, and climate change, alongside poverty eradication, development financing, reforms of the international architecture, food security, youth empowerment, quality education, affordable healthcare, and the well-being of vulnerable communities.

This marks Malaysia’s eighth term on ECOSOC, having previously served in 1971–1973, 1976–1978, 1983–1985, 1991–1993, 1995–1997, 2003–2005, and 2008–2010.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan has rejected India’s statements on the Gilgit-Baltistan elections as baseless. According to a Foreign Office spokesperson in Islamabad, India has an international reputation for promoting false narratives and misleading propaganda, and its claims regarding Gilgit-Baltistan are an attempt to distort facts.

The spokesperson stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and that the Kashmir issue remains the longest unresolved dispute on the UN Security Council’s agenda. The Foreign Office said a just solution to the Kashmir conflict lies in the implementation of UN resolutions, and that Kashmiris must be granted the right to a free and impartial plebiscite.

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