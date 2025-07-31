AJA Newsbites – July 31, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Heo Young-ho, the first person to conquer both the Seven Summits and the Three Poles (Mount Everest, the South Pole, and the North Pole), passed away from bile duct cancer on July 29 at the age of 71. He summited Everest in the winter of 1987 and went on to pursue global adventures, including flying ultralight aircraft. Over his lifetime, he was awarded four national sports medals by the South Korean government. Remembered for his inspiring words, “The summit is where you surpass yourself,” Heo lived a life marked by discipline, courage, and relentless challenge.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for its role in easing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and successfully facilitating a ceasefire agreement in their ongoing border dispute.

On Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Secretary Rubio had spoken with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan regarding the Thailand-Cambodia tensions, emphasizing the United States’ commitment to supporting peace and a lasting ceasefire.

“The United States supports continued discussions on implementing the ceasefire to ensure lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” Bruce said, as reported by Sputnik/RIA Novosti and Bernama.

Meanwhile, on July 27, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the U.S. could not negotiate trade tariffs with countries engaged in armed conflict and urged both Thailand and Cambodia to immediately begin ceasefire talks.

On Monday, both countries agreed to a ceasefire starting at midnight. However, on Tuesday, Thailand’s acting prime minister accused Cambodia of systematically violating the agreement along the border—an allegation denied by Cambodia’s Defense Ministry. The border conflict escalated into open armed confrontation on July 24, 2025, with both sides reporting casualties, including among civilians.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of Cambodia’s Senate and the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, has the right to offer recommendations and suggestions to the government. When it comes to national leadership, Cambodia does not prioritize familial ties, but rather focuses on strategic development, national unity, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence—both within the country and with its neighbors. Cambodian leaders from both the legislative and executive branches work together with a unified voice for the benefit of the nation.

Throughout his life, Hun Sen has dedicated himself to ending over three decades of civil war and achieving lasting peace for his small nation. Today, peace has become both Cambodia’s national identity and its defining slogan.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

According to the Meteorological Organization, Iran has experienced a 40% decrease in rainfall this year, with total precipitation reaching only 137 mm compared to the long-term average of 228.2 mm. Over the past week, just 0.1 mm of rain was recorded—94.2% below the norm. Since the beginning of this month, rainfall has dropped by 93%, and since the start of the current season, it has declined by 40.5%. Every province has received less rainfall than usual. The most severe decline was observed in Sistan and Baluchestan, where rainfall was 73.4% below average, followed by Hormozgan with a 73.1% decrease. Tehran also saw a significant drop, with precipitation down by 47.9%. Iran’s water year runs from October 1 to September 30.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Emirates Airlines has issued a public advisory warning travelers and social media users about fraudulent advertisements circulating on various digital platforms. These deceptive promotions aim to mislead customers into purchasing fake tickets, revealing personal information, or clicking on malicious links.

In an official statement, the Dubai-based airline stressed the seriousness of the issue:

“These scams often mimic the official Emirates website using lookalike URLs, branded imagery, and unauthorized trademarks.”

To protect its customers and maintain the integrity of its brand, Emirates has suspended all advertising on social media platforms.

“We are actively working with platform providers to quickly detect and remove these fraudulent ads—often within minutes of their appearance. We urge everyone to stay vigilant and carefully verify any suspicious content.”

