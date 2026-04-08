AJA Newsbites – April 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seo Myung-sook, chairperson of the Jeju Olle Foundation, who transformed Jeju into a walking pilgrimage destination, passed away on April 7 at the age of 68.

Born in Seogwipo, she worked as a journalist for over two decades before founding Jeju Olle in 2007, inspired by Spain’s Camino de Santiago. She went on to create 27 routes totaling 437 kilometers, sparking a nationwide walking trend.

Emphasizing harmony among travelers, local communities, and nature, she advanced a sustainable, community-driven tourism model. Jeju Olle became a path of healing and reflection, reshaping Korea’s travel culture. Seo received the 2012 Human Award from the Um Hong-gil Foundation, the Ashoka Fellowship in 2013, and a national decoration in 2017.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia, together with its Asean partners, will press for a regional Code of Conduct with China to resolve disputes in the South China Sea without external interference.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur–Ankara Dialogue 2026, Anwar acknowledged the ongoing tensions involving China and the Philippines, but stressed that Asean must take the lead in managing these disputes. “The Code of Conduct with China, together with our Asean partners, is important to secure and resolve this problem without interference from other forces,” he said during a Q&A session moderated by ISIS Malaysia Executive Chairman Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah.

He was responding to a question on how Malaysia is positioned to handle a potential crisis, given that about 40 per cent of global trade passes through the Malacca Strait, while tensions are rising in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Anwar explained that the issue will be raised at the upcoming Asean leaders’ meeting in the Philippines next month, where maritime stability and regional cooperation are expected to dominate discussions. He stressed that safeguarding sovereignty and strategic independence is crucial—not only in the South China Sea, but across wider regional waterways, including the Indian Ocean.

“That is very critical. We must be able to resolve our own problems and differences. We must uphold our rights and maintain our strategic independence,” Anwar reiterated.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet arrived in Lyon, France, on Tuesday to attend the opening ceremony of the “One Health Summit,” taking place in Lyon and Paris from 6 to 9 April.

The summit is a high-level forum bringing together heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, civil society, scientists, and multilateral development banks to discuss issues related to human, animal, and ecosystem health. It is also a major event for France in its role as the G7 Chair in 2026.

The event aims to foster international and interdisciplinary dialogue on global challenges by promoting collaborative research programs, reforming global institutional frameworks, cultivating a “One Health” culture, and engaging public and private stakeholders to invest in concrete actions and develop solutions. These efforts are intended to strengthen health and surveillance systems to better protect against health, food, and environmental risks.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

A Kyrgyz commercial bank has won a lawsuit in Brussels against a European NGO that accused it of helping to evade sanctions, according to Kyrgyz presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov.

The court ruled that the claims made by the Open Dialogue Foundation (ODF) were unsubstantiated and ordered the organization to remove its publications, issue a public retraction, and cover legal costs. The case was filed by Bakai Bank after ODF alleged that it had been involved in schemes to bypass sanctions against Russia.The Brussels Enterprise Court found that the NGO had made serious accusations without providing concrete evidence.

Alagozov noted that other Kyrgyz banks, including Keremet Bank and Kapital Bank, have also faced sanctions from the United States and the United Kingdom based on suspicions rather than publicly disclosed evidence. President Sadyr Japarov has rejected these claims and expressed readiness for an independent international audit to ensure transparency.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260408 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN