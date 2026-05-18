AJA Newsbites – May 18, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung emphasized that corporate management rights should be respected alongside labor rights amid growing tensions over a planned strike by workers at Samsung Electronics.

In a post on X on May 18, Lee stated that “having greater power does not justify taking more,” stressing that solidarity and shared prosperity should serve as South Korea’s future direction. Quoting the phrases “Excess is harmful” and “Things reverse when taken too far,” Lee argued that even constitutional rights, including labor rights, may be restricted under certain circumstances for the sake of public welfare.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government warned that emergency adjustment measures could be implemented if the labor dispute escalates further. Samsung Electronics’ labor union has announced plans to launch a large-scale strike on May 21 if negotiations with management fail.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the Indian Army have concluded their two-week joint military exercise in Cambodia, declaring the drills a success. The closing ceremony for the second Cambodia-India bilateral exercise, known as CINBAX II, was held last Saturday at the Techo Sen military base in Kampong Speu Province.

The 14-day exercise focused on joint training, improving interoperability, exchanging professional expertise, and strengthening trust between the armed forces of both countries under the framework of United Nations peacekeeping operations. General Mao Sophan, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, said CINBAX is not only a military exercise but also a symbol of solidarity, friendship, and strong partnership between Cambodia and India.

India’s ambassador to Cambodia, Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, also praised the outcome of the exercise, saying CINBAX II reflected growing trust, mutual understanding, and expanding cooperation between the two militaries. He added that defense cooperation between Cambodia and India continues to expand through training programs, capacity building, and professional exchanges.

The exercise included headquarters training, tactical drills, live-fire exercises, close-quarters combat operation (CASO) training, house intervention exercises, and exchanges on modern military technologies such as drones and anti-drone systems.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism about the second round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, as well as prospects for achieving lasting peace in the region.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sunday Times, Sharif said, “This is one of the brightest moments in our history, as Pakistan is being recognized worldwide as an honest mediator and a country in which global leadership has complete confidence.” He added, “This is our golden era, and like 240 million Pakistanis, I am proud to be Pakistani.”

Sharif said he remains hopeful about further face-to-face negotiations between Washington and Tehran and the possibility of establishing permanent peace. He noted that peace cannot be achieved easily and requires patience, wisdom, and the ability to make difficult decisions under challenging circumstances.

The prime minister also said Pakistan is continuing efforts to host another round of dialogue in Islamabad in hopes of securing a long-term settlement. “The rest is in Allah’s hands,” he said, adding that Pakistan had been fortunate to receive such an important diplomatic role.

Sharif further stated that close cooperation between Pakistan’s political and military leadership has significantly improved the country’s international standing. According to him, Iran, the United States, and Gulf countries all place trust in Pakistan’s mediating role.

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