Banglar Joyjatra Still Unable to Cross Strait of Hormuz

Banglar Joyjatra

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: The Bangladesh-owned ship ‘MV Banglar Joyjatra’ has been stuck in the Strait of Hormuz for more than two months due to the war in the Middle East.

Thirty-one Bangladeshi sailors are trapped on the ship. However, not only Bangladeshi sailors, but according to international sea-based charities, about 20,000 sailors from different countries are trapped in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

After the ceasefire in the Middle East came into effect on April 8, the Bangladeshi ship ‘MV Banglar Joyjatra’ departed from the port of Ras Al Khair in Saudi Arabia.

After about 40 hours, the ship approached the Strait of Hormuz and sought permission from the Iranian government to pass. But the ship’s authorities did not get permission from Tehran. As a result, the ship was forced to return to its previous position.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) told the media that the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry is continuing to try to get permission diplomatically. The BSC is hopeful that the ship will soon receive permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the company said that all the sailors are healthy and safe, although the ship is located near the Strait of Hormuz.

Thousands of sailors have been stranded in the Gulf for more than two months due to the Middle East war. Various maritime charities have expressed concern about the loneliness and mental trauma of these workers trapped in the middle of the sea.

However, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation told the media that there is sufficient water and food stock for the sailors on the ship ‘MV Banglar Joyyatra’. The sailors’ facilities have been increased. Arrangements have been made to keep them in regular contact with their families to boost their morale.

According to the international organization ‘The Seafarers’ Charity’, about 20,000 sailors have been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since the war in the Middle East began on February 28. And according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), at least 11 sailors have been killed since the beginning of this conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only sea route to the Gulf. International ships enter the Arabian Sea from the Gulf through this route.

Since the US-Iran war began on February 28, shipping has almost stopped through this route. Although some ships are now operating under certain conditions, more than 150 ships are stuck on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to energy companies, about 20 percent of the world’s oil (about 20 million barrels) is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, a large amount of liquefied natural gas is transported through this route.

As the supply of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped, fuel prices have increased in almost all countries across the world.