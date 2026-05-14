AJA Newsbites – May 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On May 11, labor and management at Samsung Electronics entered post-mediation talks under government supervision regarding the possible removal of the company’s performance bonus cap.

Han Seok-ho, secretary-general of the Korea Labor Foundation and a veteran labor activist with nearly 38 years of experience, warned that abolishing the ceiling could destabilize South Korea’s industrial ecosystem. Han previously helped establish the National Council of Trade Unions, a predecessor to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), and later served as organizing director and chair of the social solidarity committee within the metal workers’ federation.

In an interview with Money Today, Han argued that removing Samsung’s bonus cap could trigger broader wage competition among large conglomerates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and even the public sector. He also criticized Samsung’s labor union for focusing on “practical gains over social solidarity,” stressing that Samsung’s growth and success were built not only on workers’ efforts but also on state-supported infrastructure and tax incentives.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Three Chinese nationals linked to an online scam operation were deported to China on April 29 after all legal and documentation procedures were completed through close cooperation among the Kelantan Immigration Department, the Chinese Embassy, and the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot.

Kelantan Immigration Department director Garry Belayong John Siki said the detainees had previously been arrested for offences related to online fraud activities and were also wanted by Chinese authorities. According to Garry, the transfer operation was carried out smoothly, systematically, and under tight security.

“The repatriation process was conducted after all legal matters and related documentation had been fully completed,” he said. Garry added that 14 officers from the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot, together with three enforcement officers from the state Immigration Department, escorted the detainees from the depot to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to ensure the operation proceeded safely and smoothly.

He said that upon arrival at KLIA, 10 police officers from China took over escort duties and accompanied the detainees back to China, as reported by the New Straits Times. Garry noted that the initiative was part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen detainee management and ensure compliance with established standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Hun Sen has urged the government not to engage in any bilateral negotiations with Thailand regarding overlapping maritime claims between the two neighboring countries.

His statement on Tuesday came after Thai media reported that Thailand’s foreign minister had said that under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), following the cancellation of the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 2001), the process should proceed within the framework of the convention and that negotiations between the two countries should remain the primary method.

In a message posted on Facebook, Hun Sen said that if the Thai foreign minister’s remarks were accurately reported, the call for bilateral negotiations contradicted Thailand’s own actions. “Thailand unilaterally cancelled the MOU 2001, thereby dismantling the framework for bilateral negotiations concerning overlapping maritime claims,” he wrote.

Hun Sen added that, in his capacity as Acting Head of State, he had instructed the Royal Government of Cambodia not to enter into any new bilateral negotiations with Thailand on maritime issues and instead proceed directly to the mechanisms provided under the 1982 UNCLOS framework without waiting for Thailand’s agreement.

He also reiterated a position he had previously expressed on May 6, urging the government not to establish any new bilateral mechanism to replace the framework that Thailand had cancelled. “We regret Thailand’s cancellation of the MOU 2001, but we also thank Thailand for helping us move toward international mechanisms instead,” Hun Sen said.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which the two sides discussed the regional situation in detail.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, both countries agreed to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. During the call, the two leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

They also discussed Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate communication between Iran and the United States. The spokesperson added that the Chinese foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s constructive mediatory role in regional diplomacy.

Pakistan and China further agreed to strengthen high-level contacts and expand bilateral cooperation, while maintaining close coordination on all matters of mutual interest. The conversation also touched on celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

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