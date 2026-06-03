AJA Newsbites – June 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is holding its 9th nationwide local elections on June 3, one year after the inauguration of President Lee Jae-myung’s administration. Voters will elect 4,227 local officials, including 16 governors and metropolitan mayors, education superintendents, mayors, county heads, and local council members. The election is widely viewed as a midterm assessment of the current government.

The ruling Democratic Party has called for political stability and the completion of what it describes as the judgment of anti-democratic forces, while the opposition People Power Party has campaigned on checks and balances against excessive government power. Seoul and Busan are considered the key battlegrounds, with several southeastern regions also expected to be closely contested.

National Assembly by-elections are being held simultaneously. Particular attention is focused on Han Dong-hoon in Busan Buk-gap and Cho Kuk in Pyeongtaek-eul. Han, a former prosecutor, Justice Minister, and People Power Party leader, is running as an independent in a race viewed as a test of conservative realignment. Cho, a former presidential aide, Justice Minister, and leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, remains one of the most influential figures in the progressive camp.

Vote counting will begin after polls close, with major results expected around midnight. The outcome is likely to shape South Korea’s political landscape and influence the administration’s policy direction in the years ahead.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The tourism community in Lenggong Valley is making final preparations to welcome approximately 200 international delegates from the Southeast Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association (SEAPAVAA) on June 11, 2026.

Organised in collaboration with the National Archives of Malaysia, the one-day visit will bring together alumni and archival experts from various countries, including the United States and across the Asia-Pacific region, to explore Lenggong Valley’s unique historical, cultural, and archaeological heritage. Lenggong Geopark tour guide Nor Hashimah Zainal Abidin said the visit would serve as an important platform for introducing locally developed community-based tourism products to the international community.

“We see this visit as an important platform to showcase the community’s efforts in preserving and promoting Lenggong’s cultural and historical heritage to delegates from around the world. Preparations are being made together with the Kampung Chepor and Kampung Lenggong communities to ensure visitors have a meaningful and enjoyable experience,” she told Bernama.

Nor Hashimah said the delegation would begin its visit at the Aki Aji Gallery in Kampung Chepor, home to more than 500 antiques and artefacts, where visitors will be treated to traditional cultural showcases including traditional dances, gamelan performances, and demonstrations of rice pounding using a mortar. Delegates will also have the opportunity to witness the preparation of traditional Perak dishes such as kebebe and sira ubi, which form part of the culinary identity of the Lenggong community.

The delegation will also visit the Lenggong Valley Archaeological Gallery and the Lenggong Museum to learn more about the history of early civilisations in the area. “The specialty of Lenggong lies in its continuous history, making it one of the important sites for the study of human civilisation in this region,” she said. “I hope the SEAPAVAA delegation’s visit will open up new opportunities for collaboration and further enhance the profile of Lenggong Valley as an international heritage tourism destination,” Nor Hashimah added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian government has officially notified Thailand and the United Nations Secretary-General of its decision to initiate the compulsory conciliation mechanism under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to resolve overlapping maritime claims with Thailand.

In a message aired on state and social media on Tuesday, June 2, Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the launch of the mechanism, stating that the goal is to protect Cambodia’s national sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law.

Hun Manet said Cambodia has always adhered to the principle of resolving disputes with neighbouring countries peacefully and remains committed to building relations with Thailand on the basis of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. He stressed that Cambodia’s national sovereignty and maritime rights must be strictly respected.

The Prime Minister noted that for many years, Cambodia and Thailand had a bilateral framework for resolving overlapping maritime claims — the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 2001) — but expressed regret that Thailand had chosen to walk away from the framework.

UNCLOS is an international treaty that defines the rights and responsibilities of States Parties in relation to maritime areas, to which both Cambodia and Thailand are parties.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has decided to reactivate non-functional and partially functional airports across the country.

An important meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, attended by senior officials from airport services, engineering services, and the commercial department. The meeting issued instructions for the restoration of airports in Dera Ismail Khan, Turbat, Dalbandin, and Saidu Sharif, with the restoration of Sukkur and New Gwadar airports also under consideration.

The Ministry of Defence has directed the PAA to take immediate steps for the restoration of all airports. Matters regarding a new private airline were also discussed, with future steps to be decided.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has entered the final phase of preparations for hosting a round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the world’s premier Formula 1 powerboat racing series. A symbolic baton-passing ceremony was held in Sardinia, Italy, during the latest championship stage, officially transferring hosting rights to Kyrgyzstan.

The ceremony was attended by Kyrgyz Ambassador to Italy Ermek Omuraliev and Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development Eduard Kubatov. The event marked an important milestone ahead of the races scheduled for August 1–2 on Lake Issyk-Kul.

Kyrgyzstan will become the first country in Central Asia to host a UIM F1H2O championship round. Officials expect the event to boost sports tourism, showcase Lake Issyk-Kul to a global audience, and strengthen the country’s international profile as a venue for major sporting competitions.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260603 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN