AJA Newsbites – August 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Pastor Son Hyun-bo of Segero Church met US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., the church said on August 8. Son visited the White House with members of his family on August 7, spoke briefly with Trump and also visited the White House Faith Office. Details of their conversation were not disclosed. Son said he was grateful to the White House for inviting his family.

Son leads Save Korea, a Protestant civic group that organized rallies opposing the impeachment of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. He has also met US officials to raise concerns over issues including proposed rules on dissolving religious organizations, a comprehensive anti-discrimination law and regulations affecting Christian alternative schools. US State Department and White House officials visited Segero Church in Busan in June. Son was convicted earlier this year of illegal electioneering and received a suspended prison sentence.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Air travellers can have greater confidence in flight safety after Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) ordered mandatory drug screening for all 1,260 Malaysia Airlines pilots, a consumer watchdog said.

The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step to strengthen public confidence in the national carrier. CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow congratulated MAG president and group chief executive Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar for introducing the screening exercise. “This is very good news for air travellers and they can now have greater confidence in their safety,” he told the New Straits Times on August 8.

The screening covers all 1,260 Malaysia Airlines pilots and is expected to be completed by August 15. The move follows the arrest of a 39-year-old Malaysia Airlines pilot by Indonesian authorities at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta for allegedly attempting to smuggle about 25kg of MDMA and a small amount of methamphetamine into the country. The pilot also tested positive for methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine. Subbarow said there should be no compromise on passenger safety, adding that strict safety measures were essential to maintaining public confidence in air travel.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Lao Ambassador to Cambodia Sonexay Vannaxay expressed interest in Cambodia’s tourism potential and the infrastructure connecting destinations, noting that Lao tourists can travel from Cambodian border provinces to the coast in just one day by car.

During a meeting with Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak in Phnom Penh on August 7, Vannaxay proposed exploring ways for residents of the two countries’ border provinces to travel by family car to visit Angkor Wat in Siem Reap or Champasak province in Laos.

In response, Huot Hak asked the ambassador to help coordinate and invite Laos’ Minister of Culture and Tourism, border provincial authorities, business and investment groups, tourism agencies, and the Lao private sector to participate in celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Cambodia-Laos diplomatic relations, planned for early September in Stung Treng province near the Lao border.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government will purchase 200 electric buses for the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) with government funding. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also given in-principle approval for the construction of charging stations and necessary infrastructure.

The approval was given at a meeting of the committee held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on August 6. The 200 electric buses will be purchased through a direct procurement method based on a proposal from the Transport and Highways Department. The fleet will include special buses for women passengers. Officials said the introduction of electric buses will reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions, lower air pollution and improve passenger services.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

By bringing the United States and Iran to the negotiating table, Pakistan played a diplomatic role that major powers such as China, France, Germany, India and the United Kingdom could not, according to an analysis by South Asian Voices, a policy platform run by the Stimson Center focusing on South Asia’s security, political and economic situation.

The analysis highlights that Pakistan established communication between the US and Iran at a time when both parties had reached a phase of severe tension. By mediating between the two, Pakistan succeeded in bringing a global power and a major regional power to the negotiating table. According to the report, the talks between American and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, which lasted over 20 hours, represented the highest-level direct contact between the two countries since 1979.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has commissioned a supercomputer at the Digital Government Data Center based on technologies from US company NVIDIA, ranking 321st globally in computing power. The computing cluster reached 90 percent utilization within its first month of operation.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the government to expand the existing computing infrastructure, currently valued at $24 million. An additional $70 million is planned for the development of the cluster. Projects to establish new data centers in the Republic of Karakalpakstan are also being implemented with foreign investment.

In 2026, Uzbekistan plans to increase the number of AI-powered projects in the economy and social sectors to more than 100, with particular focus on healthcare, energy, transport, customs, environmental protection and geology.

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