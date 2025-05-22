AJA Newsbites – May 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

With just two weeks remaining until South Korea’s presidential election, calls are intensifying for a conservative alliance between Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok. However, recent polls show that even combined, their support still falls short of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

In a three-way race, Lee Jae-myung leads with 50%, while Kim Moon-soo polls at 36% and Lee Jun-seok at 6%. Even in hypothetical two-way matchups, neither conservative candidate significantly narrows the gap with Lee.

Analysts suggest that weak momentum and low individual approval ratings are hampering the impact of any potential unification—unlike previous elections, where consolidation on the right helped swing the outcome. The upcoming second televised debate is seen as a potential turning point that could shape further alliance discussions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

National Assembly President Khuon Sudary reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to neutrality and a non-aligned foreign policy, despite rising global geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a seminar on Cambodia’s foreign affairs hosted by the National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, Sudary emphasized the country’s continued efforts to promote peace and build partnerships based on international law and national interest.

She noted that the world is facing increasing instability due to economic crises, security threats, and technological rivalries, all of which threaten global peace.

Since joining the United Nations in 1955, Cambodia has pursued regional and global stability through strengthened bilateral and multilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, culture, technology, and security cooperation.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A powerful bomb explosion near Zero Point in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan province targeted a school bus on Wednesday, killing six people—including three children—and injuring at least 35 others, according to officials and media reports.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, accused India of orchestrating the attack. “In yet another cowardly and heinous act planned by the terrorist state of India and carried out by its proxies in Balochistan, a school bus carrying innocent children was deliberately targeted today in Khuzdar,” the statement said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which has drawn strong condemnation across the country.

Bhanu Ranjan, THE AsiaN, Bangladesh

Starlink has officially launched its satellite-based internet service in Bangladesh, bringing high-speed internet access to the country.

The announcement was made by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, in a Facebook post. Starlink also confirmed the launch via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on May 20.

Initially, Starlink is offering two packages: Starlink Residential and Residential Lite, priced at Tk 6,000 (approximately $54) and Tk 4,200 (approximately $38) per month, respectively. A one-time equipment fee of Tk 47,000 (approximately $427) applies to both plans. Subscribers will enjoy unlimited data with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus congratulated everyone involved in bringing Starlink to Bangladesh.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.