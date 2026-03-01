AJA Newsbites – March 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Founded in 1971, KAIST is South Korea’s first research-oriented science and technology university and a key driver of national strategic industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and aerospace.

On February 26, 2026, its board of trustees voted down the appointment of the university’s 18th president, marking the first failed presidential selection in more than five decades. After more than a year of delays, no candidate secured a majority vote, and the final nominee also fell short.

Observers cited abstentions and opposition from government-affiliated board members, raising concerns over possible political influence, an allegation denied by the Ministry of Science and ICT. Faculty members warned that a leadership vacuum lasting six months or longer could hinder KAIST’s long-term strategy and weaken its global competitiveness.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has strongly condemned the attacks against Iran and the subsequent retaliatory strikes against several countries in the region, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar, on February 28, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the prohibition on the use of force under the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Such unilateral military actions risk further destabilising an already fragile region and endangering civilian lives. “At this critical juncture, all parties must exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation that could destabilise the region and carry wider global consequences.

Malaysia reiterates that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, in full respect of international law,” the statement said. The ministry added that Malaysia calls on the international community, including the United Nations, to take urgent and decisive action to de-escalate the situation and restore peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians residing in Iran and other countries affected by the retaliatory attacks on February 28 to follow the official social media platforms of Malaysian diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for real-time updates.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian embassies in the Middle East have called on all Cambodian citizens living, working and studying in the region to remain highly alert amid rising military tensions between Israel and the United States and Iran.

In a notice, the embassies urged Cambodian nationals to strictly follow the instructions issued by the host countries’ authorities and to continuously monitor official information to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

The embassies also stated that in cases of emergency or when consular assistance is required, citizens may contact the respective embassies via telephone or through social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp for timely assistance.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260301 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN