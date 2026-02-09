AJA Newsbites – February 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A new study has raised a sharp question: who does Korea’s unique “press corps” system really serve?

Lee Jeong-il, deputy editor-in-chief at iNews24 and former newsroom chief of Asia Economy, presented a PhD dissertation at Dongguk University titled “A Study on the Historical Factors and Operating Practices of the Korean-Style Press Corps.” He described a system that combines beat-based reporting, press rooms, press releases, embargoes, and off-the-record briefings. According to Lee, this model often enables institutions to control what information is disclosed, when it is released, and to what extent, while reporters tend to relay it passively.

Journalists interviewed for the study cited efficiency and improved access to in-depth information as key advantages of the system. However, they also pointed to closed membership, source bias, and heavy reliance on handouts as major structural flaws. The dissertation argues that the press corps system’s “procedural exclusivity” can only be justified if it leads to higher-quality journalism and helps restore public trust in the media.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Today’s official visit by the Government of India to Malaysia reached a key milestone with the exchange of 11 memoranda of understanding, witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The exchange underscored the two countries’ shared commitment to deepening strategic cooperation.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Anwar said at a joint press conference that he was confident the Malaysia–India economic partnership could be further strengthened by expanding bilateral trade, encouraging wider use of the ringgit and rupee in trade and investment, and accelerating collaboration in high-value sectors such as semiconductors, energy, and the digital economy.

“Education remains central to this relationship. We are committed to expanding student exchanges, strengthening institutional linkages, and reinforcing TVET and talent development to prepare the next generation in both countries,” he said.

On regional and international developments, Anwar said he conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s firm support for global peace efforts, including in West Asia—particularly Gaza—as well as regarding the conflicts involving Ukraine and Russia. “In the same spirit, I also expressed Malaysia’s agreement to the opening of an Indian Consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,” he added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has formally registered Cambodia’s strongest protest against what it described as illegal actions by Thai armed forces occupying Cambodian territory.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the ministry stated that Thai armed forces placed shipping containers to block road access at two locations—one in Oddar Meanchey province on February 5 and another in Pursat province on February 7.

The ministry said the Thai military has continued to intrude into Cambodian territory by deploying armed forces and placing additional shipping containers inside Cambodia. These actions followed the installation of barbed wire, which the ministry described as a blatant violation of existing agreements, joint declarations, and international law.

On February 7, Thai troops also confronted a Chinese businessman whose hotel and restaurant are located in Thma Da, where the Thai military illegally blocked access using shipping containers. Despite the ceasefire agreement and joint declarations reached on December 27, the Thai military has since advanced to occupy several areas, including locations near Khmer ancient temples. According to the statement, these actions involved the destruction of Cambodian villagers’ homes, markets, schools, administrative office buildings, and religious sites, including pagodas and statues.

The Royal Government of Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has issued a series of protest letters strongly condemning what it called blatant violations by the Thai military. The government reaffirmed its firm commitment to implementing the ceasefire, agreements, and joint declarations, and emphasized that it will never recognize any change to the border by the use of force.

