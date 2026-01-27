AJA Newsbites – January 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung withdrew the nomination of Lee Hye-hoon as Minister of the Planning and Budget Office on Jan. 25 amid mounting controversies, but the repercussions of the case are far from over. The episode exposed significant weaknesses in the presidential vetting system, which failed to detect allegations related to housing subscription irregularities and a child’s university admission.

Controversy surrounding her son’s special admission to Yonsei University and an apartment subscription scandal in Seoul highlighted structural loopholes in existing oversight mechanisms. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport also came under criticism for failing to identify the irregularities despite having conducted a comprehensive review.

More broadly, the case has reignited concerns that parliamentary nominations and confirmation hearings have become little more than procedural formalities. Civic groups argue that while expanding the pool of qualified candidates is important, stricter and more transparent vetting processes are essential to meet public expectations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia welcomed 42.2 million visitors in 2025, an increase of 11.2 per cent from 38 million in 2024 and 20.4 per cent higher than the 35 million recorded in 2019. This strong performance has laid a solid foundation for the success of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the positive results reflect the continued momentum of Malaysia’s tourism industry, which remains a key driver of national economic growth. “To ensure this momentum is sustained, the government will strengthen coordination across all ministries and agencies in preparation for the implementation of VM2026. This enhanced coordination is intended to ensure that the tourism industry continues to serve as the main driver of the country’s economic growth,” he said.

According to Zahid, the decision was made at a Tourism and Culture Cabinet Committee meeting involving various ministries, departments and key agencies, in line with a whole-of-government approach. The meeting also underscored the strategic importance of the tourism industry to national development, its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), job creation, and the strengthening of Malaysia’s fiscal position.

“The entire government machinery is urged to move in a coordinated and integrated manner to attract more international visitors, extend their length of stay, and increase tourist spending in Malaysia,” he said. The meeting also discussed several key policy issues with direct implications for the tourism sector, including the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Programme, the Premium Visa Programme (PVIP), the proposed takeover of tourism vehicle regulation, the status of the Umrah transit hub, and the development of cruise tourism.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has issued up to 700 official documents over the past six months in the form of explanations, clarifications, and other statements regarding the Thai military invasion, demonstrating that the Kingdom has acted proactively to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity while giving the highest priority to assisting displaced people.

Since Cambodia suffered a war of aggression by Thailand on July 24 last year, ministries and institutions of the Royal Government have “issued press releases, protest letters, statements, condemnations, and explanations or clarifications in all forms nearly 700 times,” Cambodian government spokesperson Pen Bona said on Monday.

The Ministry of National Defense has coordinated with foreign military attachés in Cambodia and the ASEAN Observer Team to continuously observe, verify, and report on the situation along the border. At the same time, the Ministry of Information has coordinated with numerous national and international journalists, facilitating visits to border areas to report on damage to civilian infrastructure and the impact on innocent Cambodian civilians caused by attacks by the Thai military on Cambodia’s sovereignty.

In cooperation with relevant ministries and institutions, and under the coordination of the Information Command, nearly 200 daily press briefings have also been organized to inform the public, respond to the Thai side, and clarify Cambodia’s firm position on defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity for both the Cambodian people and the international community, Pen Bona added.

Gunjeet Sra, sbcltr, India

India marks its 77th Republic Day today. The occasion commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and reaffirms the republic’s foundational values of sovereignty, justice, liberty, and equality. This year’s celebrations carry added geopolitical significance, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attending as Chief Guest, alongside a strong presence of leaders from the European Union.

Indonesia’s presence is both symbolically and strategically significant. As the world’s largest Muslim-majority democracy and a key power within ASEAN, Indonesia embodies the growing influence of the Global South. Inviting its president underscores India’s emphasis on deepening ties with Indo-Pacific partners, enhancing maritime cooperation, and promoting South–South collaboration grounded in shared democratic aspirations. This marks the second occasion on which an Indonesian president has been invited as India’s Republic Day Chief Guest—the first being in 1950, when President Sukarno attended the celebrations.

The parallel engagement with European Union leaders reflects India’s dual-track foreign policy: strengthening partnerships with emerging powers while consolidating relations with advanced economies. The EU remains a critical partner for India in trade, technology, climate action, and rules-based global governance. Taken together, these presences signal India’s intention to position itself as a bridge between regions and political blocs.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

In a high-stakes humanitarian mission, the Pakistan Navy successfully evacuated a Sri Lankan national from a merchant vessel on the high seas, approximately 1,500 kilometers (800 nautical miles) off the coast.

The emergency was triggered by a formal request from the Sri Lankan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) concerning a crew member in critical condition aboard the Indonesian-flagged vessel MV Grey Palm. Acting as first responders, the Pakistan Navy promptly dispatched warships PNS Tabuk and PNS Moawin to the remote location.

Despite the extreme distance, naval teams successfully transferred the patient and an attendant to a naval vessel, where immediate life-saving treatment was provided by onboard medical personnel. Sri Lankan authorities and the sailor’s family expressed deep gratitude for the swift and decisive intervention. The Pakistan Navy stated that the mission underscores its “long-standing commitment to the safety of life at sea, irrespective of nationality.”

