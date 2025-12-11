AJA Newsbites – December 11, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Controversy is growing over allegations that Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki demonstrated political bias in handling illegal political donations linked to the Unification Church. While indicting figures connected to the ruling People Power Party, the special probe reportedly delayed for nearly four months the case involving donations allegedly made to lawmakers of the Democratic Party. Key witness Yoon Young-ho testified that between 2018 and 2019, he delivered tens of millions of won in cash and luxury gifts to two Democratic politicians. The case was transferred to the national police only after media reports brought it to light.

The delay is critical, as the statute of limitations for political fund violations is seven years, meaning some charges may soon expire. Critics argue that transferring the case at this stage effectively weakens the investigation. With accusations of dereliction of duty mounting, pressure is increasing for the Corruption Investigation Office to launch an independent and high-stakes probe.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The continuous diplomatic engagement between Cambodia and Thailand has ensured that no further serious incidents occurred along their shared border during the critical hours, despite the fact that no definitive resolution has yet been reached between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he held discussions on Tuesday with Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding the ongoing tensions along their shared border. “I appreciate the openness and willingness of both leaders to continue negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing any misunderstandings that could further escalate the situation.

“While a definitive resolution has yet to be reached, sustained diplomatic engagement has ensured that no more serious incidents occurred during these critical hours,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Malaysia will continue to support peaceful dialogue, solutions grounded in international law, and stronger regional cooperation to safeguard stability and security in the shared region.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The Head of the Center for Macroeconomics and Finance at INDEF, M. Rizal T, stated that the economic disruptions caused by the disaster in Sumatra are indeed temporary. However, their impact on the national economy is considerable, as Sumatra contributes around 22 percent of Indonesia’s GDP. Interruptions to economic activity for 10–15 days create short-term contractions due to disrupted logistics chains, reduced agricultural output and natural-resource-based industries, and weakened household consumption. The pressures will intensify if the recovery process extends beyond 15 days.

According to Rizal, in a scenario without the disaster, economic growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 could have reached around 5 percent. However, due to the flooding and landslides, growth is estimated to decline by about 0.27 percent, bringing realized growth to approximately 4.73 percent. Fiscal stimulus can only soften the slowdown to prevent a deeper contraction, but it is not strong enough to fully offset the loss in output. Fourth-quarter growth remains positive, but the quality of that growth is more fragile and carries the risk of creating supply-side pressures at the beginning of 2026.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Russia has dispatched 35 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in late November. The powerful cyclone resulted in Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami.

The aid—confirmed by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Moscow, Shobini Gunasekera—was flown out on Wednesday and is intended to support ongoing recovery efforts. Cyclone Ditwah tragically claimed 635 lives and affected roughly 10% of the country’s population.

The disaster severely damaged critical infrastructure and essential crops, including rice and tea, further deepening the crisis. Officials estimate that total recovery costs could reach as high as US$7 billion. Russia’s prompt assistance marks an important step in helping the island nation as it undertakes the massive challenge of reconstruction and distributing aid to affected communities.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

President of the People’s Labour Bureau Sindh, Habibuddin Junedi, said that cooperation among industrialists, labor organizations, and government institutions is essential for industrial and economic development. He stressed that workers must be given the right to live with dignity and that the government must ensure the immediate payment of the officially announced minimum wage across all institutions. He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of labor leaders convened by Nazir Ahmed Soomro, the newly appointed Director General of Labour Sindh by the provincial government.

On this occasion, Director General Nazir Ahmed Soomro stated that he would make full efforts— with the cooperation of industrial associations, workers’ trade unions, and Labour Department officers— to ensure the effective implementation of labor laws so that the rights and facilities guaranteed under these laws can reach the working class.

The delegation of labor leaders included Ms. Farhat Parveen, Tahir Hasan Khan, Shakeel Yamin Kanga, Waqar Memon, Aslam Samoon, Khalid Khan, Hussain Badshah, Riaz Abbasi, Qamarul Hasan, Ghulam Mehboob, Maddah Hussain Shah, Mir Zulfiqar, and Muhammad Usman. Senior Law Officer Rajomal and Director Athar Shah also attended the meeting.

Ghena Halik, Laha Magazine, Lebanon

In celebration of International Human Rights Day, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) organized a recreational artistic community event for the residents of the Elderly Home in Shatila Camp. The activity was held in cooperation and coordination with the Active Aging House and the Ida’at Center.

The initiative aimed to highlight the importance of elderly rights and promote their psychological and social well-being. The program featured music, dancing, and interactive artistic activities, bringing joy and happiness to the elderly residents.

The event was successfully implemented through close coordination among the participating organizations and the home’s supervisors. Representing UNRWA were Ms. Darine El Khatib and Ms. Nisrine Al Turk, while Ms. Ghina Halik, Director of the Ida’at Center, represented her institution. The Elderly Home’s supervisors also played a vital role in the event’s success, including Ms. Amal Al Hassan, Ms. Sahar Sarhan, Ms. Zeinab Al Madhoun, and the home’s owner, Ms. Malak Nimr.

The day concluded with the distribution of commemorative gifts to the elderly, followed by a communal luncheon held in a warm, familial atmosphere that reflected solidarity and care. This activity underscores the partners’ commitment to guaranteeing the dignity and rights of elderly Palestine refugees—particularly those living in camps—and to providing essential psychosocial and community support.

