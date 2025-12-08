AJA Newsbites – December 8, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean actor Jo Jin-woong, known for his roles in hit films such as The Man Standing Next and Inside Men, has announced his retirement amid growing controversy over alleged offenses from his teenage years. The case has drawn intense public attention as the accusations involve not only theft but also claims of sexual violence. At the same time, conspiracy theories have emerged online, suggesting political motives behind the scandal due to Jo’s past public support for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and progressive causes, adding further controversy to his sudden departure.

The issue came to light on December 5 after Dispatch reported that Jo had been sent to a juvenile detention center during high school for car theft and alleged sexual assault, and later faced assault and drunk driving charges after his debut. His agency acknowledged past wrongdoing but denied any connection to sexual violence. As criticism mounted, Jo formally announced his retirement, offering an apology and suspending all activities.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mohd Shuhada Othman said the country is committed to strengthening tourism, cultural, and people-to-people ties with Bangladesh, aiming to attract 300,000 Bangladeshi tourists to Malaysia in 2026 as both nations continue to deepen a friendship built on trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations.

“Over the decades, our relationship has grown and expanded across trade and investment, tourism, education, and cultural exchange. This partnership continues to be strengthened through regular engagements at the highest levels,” he said, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The envoy made the remarks at a gala dinner held on Saturday evening at a city hotel to mark the Malaysia Tourism Fair in Dhaka. The high commissioner said Malaysia looks forward to welcoming more Bangladeshi travellers in the coming years, noting that tourism serves as a bridge that brings societies closer through food, culture, heritage, and shared experiences.

Mohd Shuhada added that the Festival Malaysia celebration showcases the “colours, flavours, and rhythms of Malaysian multicultural harmony,” emphasizing that cultural exchange plays an essential role in reinforcing the warm relationship between the two countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A group of more than 300 doctors from China and Korea visited over 2,000 Cambodian residents in Kampong Phnom Commune, Loeuk Dek District, Kandal Province, to provide free general medical check-ups in a province adjacent to the capital, Phnom Penh.

The free medical service was conducted for two days, from December 6–7, at Buyong Kbal Chroy Primary School. During the mission, Rotary International donated medical equipment worth $80,000 to the district referral hospital and contributed an additional $80,000 to help renovate the school building.

The funding for the school renovation is extremely valuable at a time when the global economy is facing challenges, said Dr. Heng Vuthy, President of the Chinese Investors Association in Cambodia. He added that providing medical equipment is a necessary and important contribution in this new era to which the Cambodian government is paying close attention.

This humanitarian gesture reflects goodwill, compassion, and sacrifice, as well as the donation of various resources—including funds, food, medicine, and supplies—that can help alleviate difficulties faced by Cambodia and its people in need, he said.

