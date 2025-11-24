AJA Newsbites – November 24, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Among the most tempting foods to avoid during weight control are Korea’s beloved tteokbokki and deep-fried snacks. A single serving of tteokbokki contains about 500 kcal, while even a small assortment of fried items can reach 500–600 kcal due to their high oil content. Fried foods also raise bad cholesterol and place strain on blood vessels. Tteokbokki, despite its sugary sauce, can offer better satiety during dieting because it combines carbohydrates with vegetables. Eating the vegetables first and reducing the sauce can help slow blood sugar spikes. Fried snacks, on the other hand, provide low satiety and often trigger cravings for ramen, sweet drinks, or desserts, making weight control more challenging.

Tteokbokki’s spicy-sweet flavor is irresistibly appealing and is internationally recognized as an iconic Korean comfort food.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that G20 countries must show stronger resolve to end the atrocities in Gaza, the civil strife in Sudan, and to find an amicable resolution to the war in Ukraine, as these were the expectations of the Global South at this year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He noted that world leaders were meeting in South Africa, a country that had endured the most dehumanising aspects of apartheid and colonisation. These experiences, he said, made it even more compelling for G20 leaders to take a firm stand in seeking solutions to the crises in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

“The expectation from countries in the South is for the G20 to pursue an agenda that is just and fair. We need to be unequivocal in our resolve to end the problems in these three places,” he said while delivering Malaysia’s statement during Session 1 of the G20 Summit, themed “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth, Leaving No One Behind.”

Meanwhile, at Session 2 — which focused mainly on disaster risk reduction and climate change — Anwar stressed that a coordinated international effort to strengthen disaster preparedness was urgently needed.

He said a broader, multi-level approach to climate action was necessary. Southeast Asia is one of the world’s disaster epicentres, accounting for around half of global disaster fatalities and more than USD 4.4 billion in economic losses.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The University of Dhaka in Bangladesh has been closed for 15 days to inspect and repair the residential halls following the November 21 earthquake. In addition, students vacated the halls on November 23 in accordance with the administration’s instructions.

The decision to close the university for 15 days was made by the Syndicate on November 22. A notice issued by the university’s public relations office stated that the situation created by the earthquake has caused panic among students. Because the halls are old, their condition needs to be inspected and repaired. Engineers estimate that four weeks are required for technical monitoring, but the university Syndicate has allocated only two weeks. Therefore, all halls must be vacated. As a result, classes and examinations will remain suspended for two weeks.

The notice also mentioned that the meeting took into account the physical and mental trauma experienced by students due to the recent earthquake and subsequent tremors. At least 11 people were killed and more than two hundred injured when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Dhaka and several nearby districts on the morning of Friday, November 21.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Reports confirm that parts of the Hyrcanian forests, which have been burning since October 31, remain on fire. The blaze first broke out in the highlands of eastern Mazandaran and spread rapidly due to strong winds. Forest rangers, Red Crescent teams, and local volunteers are working to contain the fire, but the rugged, steep terrain has made the operation difficult. Environmental officials say the exact extent of the damage is still unknown, but there is a high risk of severe harm to the area’s plants and wildlife.

The Hyrcanian forests are ancient temperate rainforests located along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea in northern Iran.

