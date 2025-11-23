AJA Newsbites – November 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s proposal to North Korea for a military meeting to “reconfirm and re-mark” the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) has raised concerns of strategic miscalculation. The MDL is not merely a technical boundary but the central stabilizing pillar of the 1953 Armistice regime. North Korea’s repeated crossings are assessed not as navigational errors but as deliberate psychological and operational provocations.

By placing MDL verification on the negotiation table, Seoul risks creating space for Pyongyang’s legal and political offensives, similar to its long-standing attempts to invalidate the Northern Limit Line. Analysts warn that such talks could solidify new disputes, weaken deterrence, and intensify domestic political conflict. They argue that strengthening South Korea’s own surveillance, technology, and information operations would be a far safer and more effective approach.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has expressed his condolences to the family of Brigadier General Srey Thoen, who passed away after being exposed to toxic fumes released by the Thai military during the bloody fighting that occurred from July 24–28 at Ta Moan Thom Temple near the Thai border.

The late General Srey Thoen, 52, had been exposed to the toxic fumes during the clashes and was rescued, but tragically passed away on Friday. More than 40 Cambodian soldiers were killed and several others wounded during the five-day fighting, when the Thai army invaded Cambodian territory and used F-16 fighter jets, cluster bombs, suicide drones, artillery, and toxic smoke against the Cambodian side without regard for international law.

Although both sides reached a ceasefire agreement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Thai military did not adhere to it until a Joint Declaration for Peace was signed again in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

However, the Thai military has continued to violate the agreement and frequently provoke problems with Cambodia. On November 12, Thai soldiers shot and killed one Cambodian villager and injured three others. Last Sunday, seven Thai soldiers in black uniforms also raped an 18-year-old Cambodian female migrant worker, who is now seeking justice.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A high-level delegation from Turkiye is set to arrive in Islamabad next week to discuss rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban regime and to explore a peaceful way forward.

This was stated by Turkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, while speaking to the English daily The News on Friday night at a reception in Islamabad celebrating Oman’s National Day, hosted by Ambassador Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al-Kharusi. The planned visit was first revealed earlier this month by Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku. Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul concluded this month without any agreement, due to the Kabul government’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from its territory.

Dr. Neziroglu, who played an active role in facilitating the Istanbul trilateral talks on Afghanistan, said the delegation visiting Pakistan will include the Turkish intelligence chief and several key ministers. Turkish Minister for Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar, will also visit Islamabad next week as part of the delegation.

Neziroglu added that Turkiye is keen to ensure that no one from Afghan soil engages in terrorism or bloodshed on Pakistani territory. “Both countries should live like brothers. Turkiye is determined to make it possible,” he said.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Mr. Pēteris Ustubs, Director for Asia & Pacific at the European Commission’s DG INTPA, met today in Brussels with Hon. Arun Hemachandra, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion centered on opportunities for collaboration under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and Sri Lanka’s development trajectory. Mr. Ustubs praised Sri Lanka’s recent progress, highlighting greater stability, improved predictability in national governance, and effective economic management. Deputy Minister Hemachandra reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to transparent governance, rules-based institutions, and responsible reforms aimed at strengthening international confidence.

Both sides agreed to advance cooperation in key areas, including sustainable infrastructure, digital connectivity, renewable energy, skills development, and people-centered growth. The goal of this enhanced partnership is to build a more resilient and forward-looking relationship between the EU and Sri Lanka.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Another earthquake was felt in Dhaka and the surrounding districts at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), it measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. This marks the third earthquake in Bangladesh in less than 48 hours. Earlier, at around 10:36 a.m., another tremor was felt, with its epicentre located about 29 km west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has expressed deep sorrow, condolences, and solidarity over the loss of lives and injuries caused by Friday’s earthquake in Bangladesh. In a message sent on Saturday, November 22, the EU Delegation in Dhaka conveyed its condolences.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations, the United States, and the BIMSTEC Secretariat issued separate statements expressing profound grief, sympathy, and solidarity over the deaths and injuries resulting from the earthquake. At least 10 people were killed and more than five hundred injured when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh on Friday morning.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.