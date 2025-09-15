AJA Newsbites – September 15, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Magician Choi Hyun-woo revealed his long-standing friendship with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. Appearing on MBC’s Point of Omniscient Interfere on September 13, Choi threw the ceremonial first pitch at an LG Twins game held in Jamsil. Prior to the pitch, he used tarot cards to predict a three-run victory—and the prediction came true, as LG won by exactly three runs.

Choi reminisced, “I’ve known Koo since our early 20s, and I was genuinely shocked when I later found out he had become chairman.” He also shared an unexpected reunion with Koo during the 2018 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. According to Choi, Koo warmly greeted him, saying, “We’re the same age—no need for honorifics.” Both the magic performance and the accurate prediction drew enthusiastic cheers from fans.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, KUJ, Pakistan

With the support of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani held a significant meeting in Spain with Mr. Juan Florit Zapata, Head of LaLiga Football Development. The discussions were also attended by H.E. Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain and Andorra.

The meeting centered on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for mutual growth, with a particular focus on youth football, the creation of a new league under the PFF, women’s football, and structured mentorship programs for coaches. LaLiga officials expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s football ecosystem and emphasized the potential for impactful partnerships to nurture talent and enhance the sport nationwide.

Sharing his thoughts, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani expressed optimism about the future, stating that collaboration with LaLiga would mark a significant step forward in raising football standards in Pakistan.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s parliament is set to debate a bill banning the purchase or possession of wild animals by individuals. The draft law, which will first be reviewed by the lower chamber of the bicameral parliament, aims to enhance community safety and protect humans and other animals from the dangers posed by predatory or potentially aggressive wildlife, according to lawmakers. It also imposes strict regulations on the use of wild animals in commercial displays.

Under the draft, ownership of wild animals would be limited to zoos, animal parks, circuses, research and scientific institutions, government agencies, and security and military bodies. The bill stipulates prison sentences and fines of up to $26,500 for anyone found possessing wild animals without a license.

