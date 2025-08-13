AJA Statement on the death of journalists in Gaza

Asia Journalist Association (AJA) strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike that killed five Al Jazeera journalists while they were reporting in Gaza, and calls for a full and independent investigation into the incident.

On August 11, 2025, five members of the Al Jazeera team—correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operator Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa—were killed in an Israeli airstrike while working inside a press tent in Gaza City near Al-Shifa Hospital.

They had been fulfilling their journalistic duty amid the horrors of war, striving to report the truth to the world.

AJA considers this attack a grave violation of international humanitarian law and a serious threat to press freedom.

An attack on journalists is not just an assault on individuals, but a direct infringement on the public’s right to receive the truth.

Accordingly, the Asia Journalist Association urgently calls for the following:

The Israeli government must launch an immediate and transparent investigation and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. The international community must establish effective and binding measures to ensure the protection of journalists in conflict zones. Media organizations and civil society around the world must stand in solidarity and raise their voices against such attacks.

Freedom of the press is a core value of democracy and human rights, and no act of violence can silence the truth.

AJA will continue to stand in solidarity to defend press freedom and the safety of journalists worldwide.

We will closely monitor this situation until the full truth is revealed and justice is served.

August 13, 2025

Asia Journalist Association