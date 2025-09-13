AJA Newsbites – September 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jiho Lee, the son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, will enlist in the Republic of Korea Navy on September 15 as part of Officer Candidate Class 139. A former dual citizen, he gave up his U.S. citizenship to fulfill his mandatory military service. Following 11 weeks of basic training, he will be commissioned as a second lieutenant and serve as an interpreter officer starting December 1.|

Among South Korea’s business elite, military service in the Navy is not without precedent. In 2014, Min-jung Chey, daughter of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, also served as a Navy officer and took part in an anti-piracy mission off the coast of Somalia. The Navy is often seen as offering broader international training, global exposure, and a greater degree of privacy compared to other branches.

Internationally, prestigious families like Sweden’s Wallenberg dynasty also have long-standing naval traditions. Jiho Lee’s enlistment underscores the growing public interest in how chaebol heirs fulfill their national defense obligations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) brought international recognition to Malaysia by winning second place in the Global Awards: Innovative and Entrepreneurial University of the Year, held in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

This historic achievement at the Global Triple E Awards—organized by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities and Involvement 2025—was made possible through the efforts of the UMK Entrepreneur Institute (UMKEI), the university’s key driver of entrepreneurial initiatives.

UMKEI Senior Director, Professor Dr. Mohd Nor Hakimin Yusoff, stated that the recognition affirms UMK’s entrepreneurial ecosystem as a globally competitive model. He attributed the success to the strong commitment of the Vice-Chancellor and senior leadership, who have prioritized entrepreneurship as the university’s core mission.

He also highlighted the crucial support of the Research Management and Innovation Centre (RMIC), which has helped strengthen the commercialization pathway of research outputs.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The South Korean government has provided a $20 million grant to support rural community development in northwestern Cambodia, specifically in three provinces bordering Thailand — Pailin, Battambang, and Banteay Meanchey. This substantial assistance, managed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has laid the groundwork for the creation of effective rural development models in the region.

According to a recent statement by Cambodia’s Ministry of Rural Development, the nationwide “Model Village” policy was inspired by the success of this initiative, which is scheduled for completion in 2026. The Cambodian government’s timely policy support has served as a catalyst for advancing rural development across the country.

The project, known as “Peace Village,” has become a symbol of resilience and innovation. The Cambodian side has expressed gratitude to the Korean government for its meaningful collaboration in fostering sustainable rural growth.

