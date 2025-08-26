AJA Newsbites – August 26, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 25, where they addressed concerns over Korea-Japan relations.

President Trump asked whether historical issues—such as wartime controversies—continue to hinder cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo. In response, President Lee explained that he had already visited Japan prior to the U.S. visit and discussed sensitive matters with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in an effort to ease tensions.

Lee emphasized that trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan is essential to strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance and addressing regional security challenges. President Trump expressed hope that Korea and Japan would maintain a constructive relationship, highlighting its importance in dealing with the North Korean threat.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has been ranked as the second most trending travel destination for 2025, surpassing major cities like Seoul, South Korea, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Tripadvisor, in its announcement of the ‘Travelers’ Choice: Best of the Best – Trending Destinations 2025,’ selected the top destinations based on strong interest shown by travelers between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

The list highlights places that are steadily gaining global attention and are expected to become top tourist hotspots in 2025. The top 10 trending destinations for 2025 are: Osaka (Japan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Manama (Bahrain), Lima (Peru), Medellín (Colombia), Auckland (New Zealand), Kyoto (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), and Casablanca (Morocco).

Tripadvisor stated that the rankings were based on year-over-year growth in traveler reviews, reflecting the destinations expected to dominate the global tourism scene in 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During the first seven months of 2025, Siem Reap province — home to the world heritage Angkor Wat complex — welcomed over 3 million domestic and international tourists, marking a 48.54% increase compared to the same period last year. Among these, over 2 million visited despite the suspension of operations in some hotels.

According to the Provincial Department of Tourism, 191 out of 232 hotels — both small and large — remained in operation, providing accommodation for a total of 3,006,606 visitors. Revenue from ticket sales to Angkor sites reached $28,643,407 during the first seven months of 2025, reflecting a 5.39% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan shared details with the media about their discussions on key bilateral issues and the major agreements reached during Tokayev’s visit to Bishkek.

President Tokayev emphasized that the two brotherly nations would continue to address all matters in a spirit of trust and alliance, underpinned by political will to expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted the contribution of Kazakh investors to Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth, with total investments reaching $1.4 billion over the past 20 years.

The two sides agreed to strengthen regional integration, including plans to hold the next Interregional Forum in the near future. They also discussed cooperation in digitalization and agreed to share experience in the development of e-government systems. Particular attention was given to the water and energy sector. Tokayev highlighted the importance of the efficient use of transboundary water resources as a crucial factor for regional stability and sustainable development.

During his visit on August 21–22, 2025, Tokayev awarded President Japarov with Kazakhstan’s highest state honor, the Order of Altyn Kyran.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that, in accordance with Iran’s religious beliefs and defense doctrine, the country has never pursued nuclear weapons, is not pursuing them now, and will not do so in the future.

He expressed appreciation for Russia’s steadfast support of Iran’s right to enrich uranium. President Pezeshkian also highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation, including railway projects and expanding trade, and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy while promoting regional dialogue.

