AJA Newsbites – September 28, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On September 26, a fire at the National Computing and Information Resources Service in Daejeon crippled Korea’s government network, causing widespread disruption across the country. A total of 647 services were shut down, including Government24, real estate transactions, postal banking, and mobile ID systems. Airports and ports experienced boarding delays as ID issuance was halted, while ATMs and postal cards became unusable, deepening public inconvenience. With the Chuseok holiday fast approaching, concerns over potential logistics disruptions are mounting. Citizens were unable to file civil complaints, finalize insurance contracts, or access local government services, and official government email systems also went offline. Coming just two years after the last major outage, the shutdown has further fueled growing public frustration and outrage.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, has submitted a proposal to the Malaysian military leadership — currently chairing the ASEAN-led Interim Observer Team (IOT) — calling for an accurate forensic analysis and on-site inspections regarding Thailand’s alleged ceasefire violation. The aim, he stated, is to ensure integrity, transparency, neutrality, and credibility in addressing the incident.

Writing on his Facebook page Saturday night, Hun Sen claimed that the ceasefire breach involved the use of mortars and machine guns by Thai forces earlier that day. In response, he and Prime Minister Hun Manet held an emergency online meeting, directing Cambodia’s armed forces to exercise maximum restraint and avoid retaliation.

Following the exchange of gunfire, both Cambodia and Thailand accused each other of violating the ceasefire. Hun Sen noted that each side had submitted complaints to the IOT, with Cambodia urgently requesting an on-site investigation by the observer team.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s security forces have killed 17 terrorists in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was based on intelligence reports and was conducted overnight from September 26 to 27, targeting the reported presence of terrorists. “During the operation, troops successfully killed 17 terrorists,” the ISPR stated.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the scene. The slain individuals had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The first Iranian Film Week in South Korea was held from September 23 to 26 in Seoul, hosted by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran with support from the Korean Film Archive. As the country’s main state cinema institution, the Archive played a key role in organizing the cultural event.

Four Iranian films — A Cube of Sugar, The Painting Pool, In the Embrace of the Tree, and Angels Come Together — were screened at the Seoul Cinematheque. The opening ceremony, attended by diplomats, Koreans, and Iranians, featured A Cube of Sugar and was met with strong audience appreciation.

This event marked the first official showcase of Iranian cinema in South Korea, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two countries.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.