AJA Newsbites – August 31, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Hanwha’s Philadelphia Shipyard has launched its first vessel, the “State of Maine,” marking the first time a Korean shipbuilder has operated a shipyard on U.S. soil. Built for the U.S. Maritime Administration as part of the five-vessel National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program, the ship represents a new strategic foothold for Korea’s shipbuilding industry in the United States.

Hanwha has also announced ambitious plans to expand its annual production capacity from 1.5 vessels to 20 and to develop advanced capabilities for constructing LNG carriers. With its large dock facilities, the shipyard is positioned to become a potential strategic partner in U.S. naval contracts.

However, success is not guaranteed. The failure of STX’s venture in Dalian, China, serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of unchecked expansion. For Hanwha, the decisive factors will be quality and trust—not volume or speed.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from 31 August to 3 September 2025, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The visit is in conjunction with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Malaysia’s participation in these events underscores the country’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with China, while also expressing solidarity and respect for the Chinese people’s struggles and sacrifices during the Second World War.

As the 2025 ASEAN Chair, Malaysia’s attendance at the SCO Summit also reflects its commitment to enhancing ASEAN-SCO relations, and its role as a bridge connecting ASEAN with SCO member states. This includes exploring opportunities for cooperation in various areas such as the economy, trade, and other mutually beneficial sectors.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the SCO Summit, highlighting Malaysia’s commitment to positioning both the country and ASEAN as dynamic trade hubs and preferred destinations for high-quality investments.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A police officer was martyred and two others injured in a terrorist attack in the Lachi area of Kohat district, located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Saturday.

According to Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, the terrorists carried out a cowardly assault on police personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of Inspector Ashfaq and injuries to two other officers. In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, he added.

Police and other law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been grappling with a surge in terrorist incidents. Earlier this month, a similar attack on a checkpoint in Bannu district claimed the life of another police officer, while three militants were killed in the exchange.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, KUJ, Pakistan

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), under the leadership of President Syed Mohsin Gilani, has held its first official meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)—a milestone moment for the sport in Pakistan.

According to PFF Vice President Hafiz Zaka Ullah, the AFC expressed strong support for the development of football in Pakistan. Key areas of discussion included the FIFA Arena Program, the Football for Schools initiative, and infrastructure upgrades.

The recent appointment of renowned coach Nolberto Solano, along with the launch of nationwide youth training camps, signals a new era for Pakistani football—one aimed at restoring the country’s standing in Asian football.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

A new exhibition titled “In Women’s Words” has opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, showcasing the voices and creative visions of modern Iranian women through compelling photography. Each piece offers a lens into the personal and social experiences of women, blending striking visuals with rich emotional and cultural narratives.

The exhibition explores themes such as identity, everyday life, and the challenges faced by women in contemporary Iran. Visitors are invited not only to appreciate the visual beauty of the works, but also to engage with the deeper stories they tell. The photographs capture both intimate and public moments, creating a collection that feels deeply personal yet universally resonant.

By bringing these works together, the museum provides a platform for dialogue around gender, culture, and artistic expression. “In Women’s Words” underscores the vital role of women in shaping contemporary Iranian art and invites audiences—both in Iran and around the world—to listen to their voices with care and attention.

