AJA Newsbites – November 7, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s decision to supply 260,000 GPUs to Korea is both a blessing and a warning. Korea offers some of the world’s most fertile ground for AI development — from semiconductors and autonomous vehicles to data centers. Huang envisions Korea’s feedback playing a pivotal role in shaping NVIDIA’s next-generation AI chips, positioning the nation as both a testbed and a crucial partner.

Yet, if Korea’s manufacturing DNA and data streams are absorbed into U.S. industry, the country’s technological sovereignty could erode. The GPU deal thus represents both an opportunity and a potential constraint. Without establishing its own independent AI standards, Korea risks falling into another “cargo cult” trap — adopting technology without owning its essence.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia must expand its trade, particularly in high-technology sectors such as semiconductors, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI), to remain competitive as one of the region’s leading trading nations.

He emphasized that Malaysia’s strategic direction in the digital economy must extend beyond the regional level by engaging partners from across the globe — including the United States, China, Europe, Africa, and Latin America — while maintaining ASEAN cooperation as a key pillar for enhancing intra-regional trade and collaboration.

Anwar said at the launch of the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park 2 Program at CoPlace 9, Cyberjaya. “We must strengthen ties with other economies that have technological advantages and robust markets for our exports. Malaysia and ASEAN will only thrive if we boost trade among ourselves and begin prioritizing emerging disciplines such as digital and AI. We also need to reinforce our network with the United States, as it is a major export destination and an important market for Malaysia,”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Turkey have discussed the possibility of strengthening trade and investment cooperation with the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion for the mutual benefit of both nations. Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Joint Economic Commission meeting held on Wednesday in Ankara, Turkey, Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul met with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı. Nimul stated that both countries are focusing on enhancing trade and investment collaboration.

She highlighted that promoting continued cooperation in key areas such as agricultural products, food processing, packaging, tourism, healthcare (including medical equipment), and other sectors will be essential steps moving forward. Nimul also serves as the co-chair of the 4th Joint Economic Commission.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation across all sectors by implementing activities in accordance with the agreements established during the session.

Trade in goods and services, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, civil aviation, transportation and infrastructure, education, investment, industry, science and technology, halal production, water resources, tourism, healthcare, social security, and vocational training were identified as key sectors and sub-sectors of mutual focus.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Tobacco production in Bangladesh inflicts far greater harm on public health, the environment, and the agricultural economy than the government’s revenue from the sector. According to experts, the country’s total annual loss amounts to more than 1.5 lakh crore taka (1.5 trillion taka / approx. 1500 billion taka).

This information was presented at a seminar titled “Tobacco Cultivation is Increasing Due to Corporate Aggression: A Threat to Public Health and Food Security”, held in Dhaka on Wednesday (November 5).

During the seminar, public health and economic experts alleged that illegal transactions worth about 3,000 crore taka (30 billion taka) take place annually in the tobacco market due to the dominance of multinational companies, undeclared sales, tax evasion, export tax exemptions, and the exploitation of farmers.

They expressed concern that the nation’s food security crisis is worsening as tobacco cultivation continues to expand onto land previously used for food grain production. The experts warned that the country’s food crisis will deepen unless the Tobacco Control Act is amended promptly.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has taken a decisive step toward modernizing its intellectual property landscape by appointing a high-level committee to significantly strengthen the nation’s existing copyright laws. This initiative aims to align the country’s legal framework with contemporary international standards and to address critical challenges faced by the creative industry.

The committee—comprising experts and representatives from the fields of intellectual property, law, and various relevant ministries—has been established specifically to reinforce the legal framework governing copyright under the Intellectual Property Act. This move follows a key discussion held at the Ministry of Trade, chaired by Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development. A central focus of the newly appointed committee is to tackle the long-standing grievances and challenges faced by creative professionals, particularly within the music industry.

The committee’s main objective is to review current copyright-related issues in the music sector and to propose fair and practical solutions that ensure creators receive equitable compensation for their work. This proactive measure underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive and sustainable environment for the nation’s creative economy.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” by director Aktan Arym Kubat has received the UNESCO Award for Cultural Diversity at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), producer Altynai Koichumanova announced. The official award ceremony will take place on November 28 in Gold Coast, Australia, as part of the 18th APSA edition.

Established in 2007 with the support of UNESCO, FIAPF, and the Government of Australia, APSA honors outstanding filmmakers from over 70 countries, representing nearly half of the global cinema market. The UNESCO Award for Cultural Diversity recognizes films that preserve and promote cultural traditions while highlighting humanistic and socially relevant themes.

For Arym Kubat, this marks his second APSA win — his 2022 film “Esimde” received the Grand Jury Prize. “Kara Kyzyl Sary”, based on a story by Topchugul Shaidullaeva, was filmed in the Batken region, depicting the life of a carpet weaver whose art reflects the soul of her people.

Ghena Halik, Laha Magazine, Lebanon

South Lebanon witnessed a dangerous security escalation on Thursday, November 6, 2025, as Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes targeting towns in the Tyre district and surrounding areas. The attacks left one civilian dead and several others injured, while a simultaneous development in the capital added to public fear — Israeli drones were seen hovering at low altitude over Beirut, fueling widespread tension and anxiety among residents.

The Israeli military announced that the southern strikes targeted infrastructure and weapon depots belonging to Hezbollah’s “Radwan Unit.” In response, Lebanese authorities, represented by President Michel Aoun, condemned the attacks as a “fully-fledged crime,” asserting that the escalation poses a grave threat to regional stability and constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

Growing concerns are emerging over the expanding scope of military confrontations along Lebanon’s southern border and the increasing violations of national sovereignty within the capital’s airspace.

