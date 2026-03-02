Widespread Unrest Grips Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative



ISLAMABAD: The situation in Pakistan has escalated into widespread unrest following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike. As of March 2, 2026, the country remains on high alert with a rising death toll and significant diplomatic fallout.

​Reports indicate a heavy toll from Sunday’s nationwide protests. While official government figures initially placed the death toll at 16 to 20, local sources and humanitarian organizations report higher numbers.

​Clashes outside the U.S. Consulate in Karachi on Sunday turned fatal when security forces used live ammunition to prevent protesters from breaching the compound. At least 9 to 22 deaths have been reported in the city alone, with over 120 injuries.

Shia scholar Allama Shahanshah Naqvi has publicly claimed that the number of “martyrs” among the protesters has reached 32, citing casualties not only in Karachi but also in Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

At least 7 people were killed during attacks on UN offices and government buildings in Skardu and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, a northern province.

​

In ​Karachi, the protesters reportedly breached the outer walls of the consulate, smashing windows and setting vehicles and property on fire before being pushed back by paramilitary forces and police.

​Similar attempts to storm the U.S. Consulate in Lahore were reported, leading to a complete lockdown of the area.

In ​Islamabad, the “Red Zone” was sealed off as thousands attempted to march toward the U.S. Embassy. Police used heavy tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

​

​The mourning has transcended sectarian lines in several regions. In a significant gesture of solidarity, the Hindu community in Sindh officially announced the cancellation of their annual Holi festival (scheduled for today, March 2) to honor the late Iranian leader. Community leaders stated this was a mark of respect for the martyrdom and the shared grief of the nation.

The social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Threads and Facebook are inundated with anti-US and anti-Israel rhetoric. Hashtags condemning the Tehran strikes and calling for resistance are trending across Pakistan.

​The U.S. Embassy has suspended all consular services and closed its facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar for the foreseeable future.

​Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called for calm, stating that while the nation grieves with Iran, “no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.”