AJA Newsbites – December 10, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In November, as South Korea’s stock market plunged, an unexpected disclosure stunned investors: a 91-year-old farmer and his 85-year-old wife had acquired a 5 percent stake in Seohung, a publicly listed biotech capsule manufacturer, worth about 15 billion won (approximately $110 million). The couple, lifelong farmers from Goyang, had quietly invested in stocks for nearly 50 years. Seohung holds a dominant global position in pharmaceutical capsules and, at the time of their purchase, was trading at less than half of its intrinsic value. The couple said their wealth grew through long-term dividend reinvestment and compound returns rather than short-term speculation. Their philosophy—“Those who do not work should not eat”—reflects a lifetime of frugality, hard work in farming, and patient investing. Their story has become a powerful reminder of the enduring value of long-term investment in a market often driven by short-term trading.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A group of Cambodian students in the Republic of Korea has gathered to strongly condemn the Thai military’s shooting into Cambodian territory, which has caused the deaths and injuries of several innocent Cambodian citizens since December 8, 2025.

Their statement came after the Thai military renewed its incursion into Cambodian territory on the afternoon of December 7, 2025, using both small and heavy weapons indiscriminately. The attacks resulted in multiple civilian casualties, the destruction of many homes, and forced schoolchildren, the elderly, and men and women to immediately seek temporary safety. In a message delivered in Khmer, English, and Korean, the Cambodian students studying in South Korea emphasized that Cambodia needs peace and justice.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday morning, from the start of the Thai military attacks on December 8 until the morning of December 9, at least seven innocent civilians were killed and twenty others injured. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, nearly 400 schools in four provinces along the Thai border have been closed, and more than 3,000 teachers and 78,585 students have been affected.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

President Prabowo has approved financial assistance of Rp 60 million per household as compensation for homes damaged by the disaster in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. The directive was delivered during a limited meeting on flood disaster management in Aceh, following a report from BNPB Chief Suharyanto on the impact of the floods. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) recorded that in Aceh alone, 37,546 houses were damaged, including both moderately and severely affected units.

During the meeting, BNPB Chief Suharyanto also reported that the budget required to repair damaged public facilities across the three provinces amounts to Rp 51.82 trillion, of which Rp 23.41 trillion is needed for Aceh. Home Affairs Minister Tito stated that unexpected expenditure budgets in the 52 affected regencies and municipalities have been exhausted as the year draws to a close. Several provinces outside Sumatra have provided interregional assistance amounting to Rp 34 billion, but this remains insufficient. Therefore, he requested Rp 2 billion for each of the 52 affected regions. President Prabowo increased the allocation to Rp 4 billion per region.

Prabowo also announced the cancellation of People’s Business Credit (KUR) loans for farmers affected by the floods. He emphasized that the situation qualifies as force majeure, requiring the government to provide full protection to the public, especially farmers. He further assured that national food reserves remain secure until local agricultural production recovers.

