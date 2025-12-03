AJA Newsbites – December 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

“Korean Fried Chicken: The Other KFC.” CBS used this headline to highlight the global rise of K-chicken. In the U.S., Korean chicken chains grew by 22 percent this year, and Bonchon now operates about 150 outlets in America and nearly 500 worldwide. Its signature double-frying technique and diverse seasonings have fueled popularity, inspiring TikTok challenges to make the loudest “crunch.” A survey by Korea’s agriculture ministry found K-chicken ranked first in global consumer preference. Interestingly, the cooking method traces back to U.S. soldiers during the Korean War, whose fried chicken recipes evolved in Korea and later returned to America — a culinary story that has come full circle.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Embassy of the Royal Government of Cambodia to the Republic of Korea is conducting a two-day training course on the Kingdom’s traditional dances at the Khmer Cultural Center on December 6–7.

According to the Ambassador, the purpose of the program is to promote traditional Cambodian dance and to introduce Cambodian culture more widely on the international stage, especially in the Republic of Korea. The Ambassador also called on all interested individuals, especially Cambodians, to register before December 5 through the official page of the Cambodian Embassy in the Republic of Korea. Seven types of dances will be taught: Koh Tralok Dance, Sovann Macha Dance, Somrut Dance, Naray Chea Dance, Pailin Peacock Dance, Phloesui Dance, and Lakhon Khol Dance.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

In Sumatra, several members of the House of Representatives (DPR) have called on the government to investigate the causes of the recent disasters that struck Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. Deputy Chair of Commission V, Syaiful Uda, stated that the inquiry is needed to determine whether the disasters were caused solely by extreme weather or aggravated by other contributing factors. The Chair of Commission VIII, Marwan Dasopang, also emphasized the need for further investigation to identify the root causes and determine responsibility for the damages. Commission VIII member Dini Rahmania added that the events should serve as a stark warning about the ecological crisis resulting from land conversion and deforestation in watershed and water-absorption areas. Fatalities across the three provinces continue to rise as many victims remain missing. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), North Sumatra has recorded 116 confirmed deaths, with 42 people still being searched for as of Friday (28 November 2025). In West Sumatra, the Agam Regency Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported 86 confirmed deaths and 88 missing persons. In Aceh, 35 deaths and 25 missing persons have been reported. Hundreds of residents were injured, and thousands of families across the affected provinces have been displaced.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan has sent 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka via sea route, after India denied permission to use its airspace, forcing the shipment to take a longer route around the subcontinent. At least 465 people have been killed in last week’s cyclone, and another 366 remain missing. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a send-off ceremony was held in Islamabad, attended by Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan. “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka,” the statement concluded.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

An international scientific conference, the “SMCH Summit 2025,” is being organized for the first time in the port city of Chittagong, Bangladesh. The day-long conference, held under the theme “Bridging Health, Science and Humanity,” will take place on December 4. More than 750 doctors, researchers, teachers, and trainees from Bangladesh, South Korea, the United States, Australia, Egypt, India, and Nepal are expected to participate. The event is being organized by the Chittagong Southern Medical College Teachers Association. According to the organizers, eighty-nine scientific papers will be presented across 17 sessions, in addition to four scientific workshops. As part of the scientific program, non-operative procedures will be performed on six thyroid patients at the hospital with the participation of both local and international specialist doctors. Organizers stated that researchers will present the latest advancements in hands-on medical treatment at the conference, which will mark a significant achievement for young doctors.

