AJA Newsbites – February 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion ceremony of a new housing complex in Pyongyang’s Hwasong District, built for the families of soldiers killed after being deployed to Russia for the war in Ukraine, state media Rodong Sinmun reported on February 16.

His daughter, Kim Ju-ae, appeared alongside him. The newspaper said senior party, government, and military officials attended the event, along with bereaved families, combat troops and engineering units linked to overseas operations, defense commanders, construction workers, and Pyongyang residents.

In his speech, Kim described the “Saebyeol Street” project as a symbol of North Korea’s strength and the greatness of its people. He presented the families with housing permits issued in the name of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, saying that caring for the bereaved was a “sacred duty” of the party and the government, while praising the fallen soldiers as “heroes among heroes.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, Karomidin Gadoev, was invited to deliver a lecture at the Faculty of Business and Management (FBM), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Puncak Alam Campus, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and academic relations while exploring collaboration in higher education, research, and student mobility. The Ambassadorial Lecture, which supports UiTM’s international engagement efforts, was attended by UiTM management, academic staff, and representatives from the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

According to UiTM Vice-Chancellor Shahrin bin Sahib, universities play a crucial role in knowledge-based diplomacy, and the Ambassadorial Lecture serves as a platform linking diplomacy, leadership, and scholarship. He noted that the initiative provides exposure to global developments, international policies, and shared aspirations among nations.

Dr Gadoev highlighted Uzbekistan’s academic landscape, its international cooperation initiatives, and the importance of cross-border collaboration in education and culture. He also emphasised the role of universities in national development and social transformation. “Universities are key to knowledge exchange and to nurturing talent that contributes to economic and social growth,” he said.

The programme also featured a tree-planting ceremony symbolising sustainability, a certificate presentation, and a networking session aimed at strengthening engagement between the university and diplomatic representatives.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and his delegation arrived in the United States on Monday (U.S. time) to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., alongside President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

On January 16, President Trump sent a letter of invitation directly to Hun Manet, formally inviting Cambodia to participate. In the letter, Trump wrote: “As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite the Kingdom of Cambodia to join as a Founding Member State, and become a party to the Charter of the Board of Peace, as represented by you. This Board will be one of a kind; there has never been anything like it. Each Member State may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf.”

Hun Manet responded without hesitation, expressing Cambodia’s willingness to support and contribute to the promotion of global peacekeeping. He said that goodwill, a love of peace, and commitment to building and maintaining peace are principles Cambodia has consistently upheld, particularly through the deployment of peacekeeping forces under the United Nations to missions in several conflict-affected countries. Following his visit to Washington, Hun Manet is also scheduled to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, and Brussels, Belgium, for working visits from February 15 to 27, 2026.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan is working closely with European partners to curb illegal immigration. The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the Pakistan–Austria Business Forum in Vienna, where he arrived on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s resolve to combat illegal immigration in cooperation with partners such as Austria, Germany, and France. Every year, dozens of Pakistanis lose their lives while seeking a better future abroad, often falling victim to human smugglers and other criminal networks.

The prime minister also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation with Austria, highlighting the country’s vast potential in key sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, mining, and human resource development.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.