AJA Newsbites – February 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea, which failed to secure qualification spots for the 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, has launched its own “2026 National Winter Sports Games” in an apparent effort to ease public disappointment.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on February 5 that the opening ceremony was held the previous day at an ice hockey arena in the Baekdusan District Sports Village in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. The event features more than 50 competitions across five sports, including ice hockey, figure skating, and skiing.

The Baekdusan sports village, built around the 1,600-meter-high Baegae Peak area, is known to include ice facilities, ski slopes, and athlete accommodations. North Korea will not send an Olympic team to the opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Milan on February 7. Its most recent appearance at the Winter Olympics was at PyeongChang in 2018.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) has found 120 unexploded cluster bombs that were dropped by the Thai military on a civilian village in Banteay Meanchey Province.

According to Brigadier General Neth Ratha, Director of CMAC’s 1st Mine Action Unit, speaking on Thursday, between December 28, 2025, and February 4, 2026, a large number of cluster bombs—specifically M46 and M85 types—dropped by the Thai military were discovered on residential land, public areas, and farmlands in Banteay Meanchey Province.

Neth Ratha stated that the impact of war remnants left by the Thai military is severe, as the explosive force of these cluster bombs is twice as powerful as that of landmines. Moreover, many unexploded and scattered bombs in various locations have yet to be discovered.

During the Thai military’s invasion from December 2 to December 27, 2025, Thai forces dropped bombs on Cambodia and employed various heavy and destructive weapons and equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, DTI-2 systems, advanced drones, cluster bombs, toxic gas, and the deployment of a large number of troops to encroach upon Cambodian territory.

Given this situation, CMAC has advised all citizens not to touch any unexploded ordnance and to report it to the nearest authorities. CMAC also urged displaced citizens who have returned to their homes in areas affected by Thai military shelling to exercise extreme caution, as unexploded ordnance remains scattered throughout their villages.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will travel to New Delhi later this month to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20. As the largest of four global AI forums held to date, the summit focuses on establishing ethical, inclusive, and impact-driven frameworks for Artificial Intelligence.

High Commissioner Mahishini Colonné confirmed the visit, noting that President Dissanayake’s participation underscores Sri Lanka’s urgent push toward digital transformation and regional innovation. The summit coincides with Sri Lanka’s 78th Independence Day, symbolically highlighting a “forward march” alongside India based on shared interests in emerging technologies.

This diplomatic engagement is complemented by significant cultural “soft power.” On the same day, the public exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics, brought from Gujarat, India, commenced at Colombo’s Gangaramaya Temple. By balancing high-level technology governance with deep civilizational ties, the Dissanayake administration is signaling a modernized, multi-dimensional partnership with Sri Lanka’s closest neighbor.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s interim government will hand over power “quickly” following the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for February 12. The swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister is expected to take place within three days after the vote, according to the press wing of the chief adviser, which briefed journalists on Thursday.

At a briefing in the capital, Dhaka, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said that after the February 12 election, the leader of the majority party could be sworn in as the new prime minister on February 15 or 16.

“The handover of power will take place at the earliest,” he said. “If Members of Parliament take their oath within three days, the leader of the majority party will then be invited to take the oath as prime minister. This process can be completed within three days.”

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.