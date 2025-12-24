AJA Newsbites – December 24, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The 38-year-old Dong Seoul Bus Terminal is set to be reborn as a major metropolitan transportation hub, ushering in a new era for northern Seoul. The city plans to relocate the terminal and intercity bus stops underground and construct a new underground road directly connected to the Gangbyeon Expressway, fundamentally reshaping traffic flow. The redevelopment will feature commercial and cultural facilities on the lower levels, with office functions above, creating a compact mixed-use complex.

Located on opposite sides of the Han River, the Express Bus Terminal in Banpo and the Dong Seoul Bus Terminal in Guui are expected to promote balanced development between Gangnam and Gangbuk and enhance Seoul’s overall urban competitiveness.

The project also demonstrates the effectiveness of Seoul’s pre-negotiation system introduced in 2009, with 138.2 billion won in public contributions fully allocated to infrastructure improvements and community benefits. The city pledged close cooperation with Gwangjin District to ensure the project’s completion.

Lee Joo-hyeong, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kiwoom Securities’ U.S. stock Telegram channel, which ranks first in subscribers among Korean securities firms, will be closed on January 26 next year. Recently, South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has pressured securities firms by conducting on-site inspections of their overseas stock sales practices, claiming that their overseas stock marketing is “overly aggressive.” As a result, the securities industry is either ending overseas stock-related events or comprehensively reviewing its marketing plans for next year. Previously, financial authorities had pointed to the expansion of overseas stock investment as one of the factors contributing to the weakness of the Korean won. Industry insiders are also saying that “the government views overseas stock sales themselves as a major factor behind the rise in the dollar exchange rate, which has created a cautious atmosphere across the industry.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Thailand broke the ceasefire and restarted hostilities with Cambodia.

According to Reuters, Trump said on Tuesday, “We can get it done. We are talking. Talks are going okay. But, you know, I’ve solved eight wars, and Thailand is starting to shape up. You know, they started with Cambodia.” At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Tuesday called for an end to the fighting between Cambodia and Thailand, urging both sides to restore peace as clashes intensified along their shared border.

In Cambodia, the Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday that Thailand continues to bomb Cambodia and has used all types of heavy and destructive weapons and equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, DTI-2, advanced drones, cluster bombs, and toxic gas. The ministry said the deployment of a large number of troops to encroach on Cambodian territory is clear and irrefutable proof of Thailand’s violation of the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the basic principles of international law.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha is planning to meet Thai Minister of Defense General Nattaphon Narkphanit on Wednesday. The two are co-chairs of the Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC). He said Cambodia reaffirms its commitment to dialogue and to seeking a peaceful resolution of the current border dispute in accordance with international law.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday that the government plans to cut coal and nickel production allocations in 2026, a move that could push nickel prices to around USD 17,000, as part of a long-term strategy focused on sustainability, resource rent optimization, and the energy transition.

The decision is expected to have wide-ranging implications for global commodity prices, government revenue, and the competitiveness of Indonesia’s extractive industries in international markets. By imposing production limits, the government is signaling a clear shift toward value-added exports and an economic transition away from pure extractivism toward downstream processing and deeper value-chain integration.

While the policy is expected to support higher global commodity prices, it may also reduce export volumes and negatively affect employment in the mining sector. As a result, experts note that comprehensive economic diversification strategies will be required, particularly in regions heavily dependent on mineral production.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

An APNEC delegation led by Chairman Shakil Yamin Kanga met with Asadullah Abro, Provincial Secretary of the Labour and Human Resources Department of Sindh.

Secretary Abro stated that all possible measures are being taken to resolve workers’ issues. He emphasized that extensive work is underway to improve legislation and that the implementation of labor laws in media houses will be strictly ensured. He made these remarks while speaking to a delegation from the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC) at his office.

The delegation, led by APNEC Chairman Shakil Yamin Kanga, included Tahir Hassan Khan, Dara Zafar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Nadeem Mahmood, and Syed Sabir Ali. The delegation apprised Secretary Abro of the numerous hardships faced by media workers, particularly highlighting the non-issuance of appointment letters despite years of service, difficulties faced by litigants due to delays in Labor Courts and Wages Compensation forums, unnecessary delays in salary payments and non-payment of outstanding dues, and the failure to implement minimum wage laws.

The Labour Secretary expressed regret over the non-payment of minimum wages and the lack of enforcement of labor law provisions in media houses. He assured the delegation that he would play his constitutional role to ensure the full implementation of the law.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On December 22, 2025, the halls of the N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory were filled with solemn music and quiet symbolism as the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize was awarded to three Central Asian leaders. Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan stood together, united by a shared achievement rather than rivalry.

The prize was presented by world-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, with Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the ceremony. The jury cited a historic turning point: the signing on March 31, 2025, in Khujand of the Treaty on the Tripoint of State Borders and the Declaration on Eternal Friendship. Experts say these documents marked a decisive move toward stability, mutual trust, and adherence to international law in a region long shaped by unresolved disputes.

Honoring Leo Tolstoy’s humanitarian ideals, the award recognized the leaders’ collective political will and the peoples’ shared desire to transform Central Asia into a lasting zone of peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

