AJA Newsbites – August 16, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Yoon Moo-bu, professor emeritus of biology at Kyung Hee University and widely known as Korea’s “bird doctor,” passed away on August 15 at the age of 84. He introduced the public to bird ecology through popular TV programs such as KBS’s Quiz Exploration of the World of Mystery, as well as numerous publications, including Birds of Korea and Migratory Birds of Korea. Since the 1960s, he devoted his life to ornithology, earning a PhD for his research on the geographic variation in the song of the whistling thrush. He also served as a UN Peace Ambassador and as director of the Zoological Society of Korea, advocating for nature conservation and environmental education.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least 194 people have died and dozens more have been injured in northern Pakistan after cloudbursts and heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Friday. The death toll includes 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, five in Gilgit-Baltistan, and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with the number expected to rise as the situation remains volatile.

The NDMA confirmed that among the deceased, 158 were men, 19 were women, and 17 were children. Nationwide, 28 others have been injured. A total of 116 houses have been damaged: 34 partially and 14 completely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 partially and three completely in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 23 partially and 28 completely in AJK.

In addition to homes being swept away, communication lines have been severed in several regions. Officials reported that mobile phone towers were damaged, cutting off flood-stricken areas from the rest of the country. Meanwhile, a government helicopter carrying relief supplies to Bajaur’s Salarzai area crashed due to poor weather while flying over Mohmand district, killing all five people on board.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast further rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other northern regions on Saturday.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Hamidreza Mahmoudi, director of the UNESCO-listed Qasabeh Qanat in Gonabad, highlighted the ancient water system’s remarkable resilience to drought, thanks to its deep mother well, which reaches over 330 meters. Recent cleaning efforts have increased its water flow from 130 to 151 liters per second.

Located in Iran’s Khorasan Province, the Qasabeh Qanat is one of the world’s most extraordinary ancient hydraulic structures and the most prominent among Iran’s registered qanats. Since 2014, several preservation and tourism development projects have been completed, including the construction of new entrances, restoration of stairways, underground reinforcements, installation of road signs, parking facilities, and electrical systems. Archaeological studies have also been conducted on historic mills along the qanat’s route.

The qanat spans a protected area of 310 square kilometers, with 200 hectares designated for tourism. A 2.7-kilometer tourist route is being developed to connect key landmarks such as mosques, gardens, and water outlets.

Mahmoudi warned that deep well drilling and illegal construction pose serious threats to Iran’s qanats, emphasizing the urgent need for stricter protection measures to safeguard these traditional systems for future generations.

