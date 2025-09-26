AJA Newsbites – September 26, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Yoo-seong Jeon, widely revered as the “godfather of Korean comedy,” passed away on the night of September 25 at Chonbuk National University Hospital. He was 76.

Fellow comedian Eom Young-soo mourned his passing, remembering Jeon as “a spiritual pillar who mentored more than 40 juniors,” often standing up for fellow comedians at risk of losing television appearances. Eom shared that even during his hospitalization, Jeon wrote a book review—his final piece of writing—highlighting his enduring dedication to his protégés.

Kim Hak-rae, president of the Korean Comedians’ Association, credited Jeon with elevating the profile of comedy in Korea by popularizing the term “gagman.” Singer Cho Young-nam paid tribute to him as “a truly kind friend,” while actress Namgung Ok-boon wrote, “He departed in his own way, true to himself.” Comedian Kim Dae-beom, deeply saddened by the loss of his mentor, remembered Jeon as someone who devoted his life wholeheartedly to comedy.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been awarded Timor-Leste’s highest civilian honour — the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste — by President Dr. Jose Ramos-Horta, in recognition of the strong friendship between the two nations and Malaysia’s commitment to deepening regional ties.

Delivering his presidential lecture in Dili, Timor-Leste, Anwar highlighted the importance of preserving ASEAN’s unity and centrality in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and regional challenges. “Only through unity can we build a peaceful and prosperous region,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Reflecting on ASEAN’s nearly six-decade journey, Anwar noted that the bloc has weathered many challenges, and one of its greatest lessons is that unity and centrality must never be taken for granted. “ASEAN’s unity must be continuously safeguarded. Any fragmentation would only undermine our collective efforts to establish lasting peace and prosperity in the region,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Due to Super Typhoon Ragasa, Cambodia’s newly constructed Techo International Airport permitted 13 Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to land unexpectedly, providing a safe alternative during extreme weather conditions.

The aircraft were allowed to land over a three-day period starting 23 September. This emergency arrangement ensured minimal disruption to passengers and safeguarded flight operations amid the typhoon’s impact.

According to an official from Techo International Airport, the typhoon — which has caused evacuations and fatalities in northern Philippines — has been moving toward Hong Kong, southern China, and Taiwan, prompting the cancellation of approximately 500 Cathay Pacific flights worldwide.

Covering over 2,600 hectares and built at a cost of USD 1.5 billion, Techo International Airport began operations on 9 September and is scheduled for an official launch on 20 October this year. It is set to replace the existing Phnom Penh International Airport, which has been in use since 1955.

