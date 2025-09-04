AJA Newsbites – September 4, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On September 3, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was accorded near-top honors at Beijing’s 80th Victory Day military parade, seated to the left of President Xi Jinping and opposite Russia’s Vladimir Putin. China deliberately positioned the three leaders prominently, highlighting their role as the central axis of the anti-Western bloc. Kim shared a prolonged handshake and engaged in extended conversation with Xi, and throughout the parade, the two leaned toward each other in close dialogue. This was a stark contrast to 1959, when Kim Il Sung stood several places away from Mao Zedong on the Tiananmen rostrum. The elevated protocol reflects North Korea’s recognition as a “de facto nuclear power” and its growing strategic importance. In today’s new Cold War environment, Pyongyang is seen as Xi’s “left arm,” increasingly expanding its presence on the global stage.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will continue to urge the international community to cooperate in bringing the Israeli Zionist Regime to the court of justice. Malaysia remains firm in demanding that the United Nations Security Council take concrete actions to halt oppression and brutality against the Palestinians.

Malaysia strongly condemns the Israeli Zionist Regime for using hunger as a weapon of war against the Palestinian people. This cruel tactic violates the Geneva Convention of 1949. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Mohamad Alamin, emphasized that using starvation as a weapon of war, destroying food supplies, cutting off water, killing livestock, and damaging infrastructure are all prohibited under the Convention. The Deputy Minister made these remarks in response to questions from senators during the second meeting of the fourth term of the 15th Malaysian Parliament on September 3, 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Wednesday, Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), and Korea’s Seoul National University jointly organized a conference titled:

“Rain School Initiative and Building a New Concept of Climate Culture between Cambodia and Korea (KK-CC): A Proposal for a Rain Day Program on the United Nations Agenda.”

The KK-CC initiative seeks to represent the shared climate experiences and cultural heritage of Cambodia and Korea. It is a collaborative effort aimed at sharing knowledge, traditions, and cultural legacy of both Asian nations with the world, while also addressing current and future global climate challenges.

Dr. Yang Pov, Secretary General of the RAC, noted that both countries—like other tropical nations—have experienced the blessings and challenges of weather for centuries. He emphasized the need to develop both scientific and cultural approaches that can help harness the benefits of weather patterns and mitigate their risks.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Trade between Gulf States and Central Asia reached 3.3 billion dollars in 2024, more than quadrupling since 2020, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). About 80 percent of this trade consists of Central Asian imports, led by Turkmenistan with 2 billion dollars, followed by Uzbekistan with 740 million dollars and Kazakhstan with 302 million dollars.

The fastest growth was seen in Turkmenistan with a 9.9 times increase, Kyrgyzstan with 9.5 times, and Uzbekistan with 8.1 times. The United Arab Emirates dominates the trade relationship, accounting for 97 percent of the total trade. For Turkmenistan, trade with the Gulf makes up 10 percent of its total turnover. For Kyrgyzstan, it is 1 percent, and for other countries, less than 1 percent. Tajikistan’s trade with the Gulf grew 4.7 times to 93 million dollars, primarily with the UAE, which accounts for 99 percent of the trade.

The EDB forecasts further growth, identifying 4.9 billion dollars in unrealized potential. This includes 4.4 billion dollars from Gulf exports such as cars and electronics, and 500 million dollars from Central Asia, mainly in metals and agriculture. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are members of the EDB.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

An international affairs expert stated that President Pezeshkian’s participation in the Shanghai summit not only involved discussions with world leaders and potential bilateral agreements, but also helped generate international sympathy for Iran in the wake of U.S. and Israeli attacks.

According to Seyed Jalal Sadatian, the Shanghai summit represents a crucial opportunity for Iran at a time when it is facing mounting challenges with the West. He emphasized that active engagement in such gatherings can help counterbalance these difficulties.

Sadatian noted that Iran, Russia, and China submitted a joint letter at the summit, opposing Europe’s efforts to trigger the “snapback” mechanism. If successful, this move could prevent the reimposition of UN sanctions and highlight the strategic value of cooperation among these countries.

He further explained that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS primarily concentrate on economic and trade collaboration, seeking to counterbalance Western—particularly U.S.—hegemony. While he sees the formation of a formal military alliance among these nations as unlikely in the near future, he stressed that if the joint letter helps block the snapback mechanism or leads to an extension of UN Resolution 2231, it would mark a significant diplomatic achievement.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Noor Al Hulaibi has made history as the first Bahraini woman to complete the TCS Sydney Marathon.

The race, spanning a full 42.195 kilometers, has officially been recognized as the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major of 2025, fulfilling all criteria for a top-tier international marathon. Noor’s remarkable performance showcased her exceptional endurance, mental resilience, and athletic determination. By completing the marathon, she not only achieved a personal milestone but also proudly represented the competitive spirit of Bahraini women on the world stage.

The 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon saw a total of 32,980 participants, including 11,463 women at the starting line.

