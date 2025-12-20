AJA Newsbites – December 20, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Actor Kwak Do-won, who halted his career following a drunk-driving incident, has issued a formal apology and signaled his intention to return nearly three years after the offense.

In a statement released on December 19, Kwak said that fear and shame had kept him silent for a long time, making it difficult to speak openly in the face of his wrongdoing. He again apologized to those who were hurt and disappointed by the 2022 incident and acknowledged that failing to address the matter sooner was also his responsibility. Kwak described the past three years as a period of self-examination, during which he questioned how to live responsibly as an individual before returning as an actor. Emphasizing accountability over speed, he said he would not seek quick forgiveness but instead prove his sincerity through actions rather than words.

Although his TVING drama Villains has already premiered, the statement reads less as a comeback announcement than as a declaration of his attitude toward public trust. Ultimately, it is not the timing of his return, but the conduct that follows, that will be judged.

Lee Joo-hyeong, THE AsiaN, Korea

At the presidential policy briefing on December 17, 2025, Kim Sung-hwan, Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, proposed the introduction of a “separate cup pricing system” at cafes. The policy is intended to promote environmental protection by reducing plastic consumption. However, critics argue that it fails to provide a fundamental solution to environmental issues and differs little from previous regulations on plastic use in cafes, which imposed additional burdens on both consumers and business owners.

According to industry sources, similar cafe-targeted policies have been introduced in the past but proved largely ineffective. Rather than producing tangible environmental outcomes, they mainly resulted in public dissatisfaction with government policy being directed at cafe operators.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has affirmed that the Malaysian Well-being Index (MyWI) increased to 120.6 points in 2024, up from 119.4 points in 2023.

According to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, the economic sub-composite remained the main contributor to the overall improvement, rising by 2.2 index points to 128.8. This was followed by the social sub-composite, which increased by 1.1 points, and the environmental sub-composite, which edged up by 0.2 points compared with the previous year.

For the economic sub-composite, Mohd Uzir said the income and distribution component recorded the highest increase, rising by 5.9 index points in 2024, followed by transport at 3.4 points and communication at 0.1 points. “This improvement reflects a stronger economic recovery and a more balanced income distribution,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He added that the increase in the social sub-composite was driven by improvements across six components: social participation (5.1 index points), governance (4.7), housing (1.7), entertainment and recreation (1.7), culture (0.4), and public safety (0.1).

Meanwhile, the environmental sub-composite also recorded positive developments, with the air component increasing by 1.1 index points and biodiversity resources rising by 0.2 points. Mohd Uzir noted that improvements in environmental indicators focused on greenhouse gas emissions, access to treated tap water, and the area of forest licensed for exploitation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior has declared that the indiscriminate aggression by the Bangkok government and the Thai military against Cambodia—particularly the shelling of civilian areas—has resulted in the deaths of 18 civilians, including one infant, and injuries to 79 others. More than 140,000 families have been displaced, equivalent to nearly 480,000 people, including over 240,000 women and more than 130,000 children.

At the same time, Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence stated on Friday that Thai military forces have continued their armed aggression against Cambodia, repeatedly violating the ceasefire and the “Joint Declaration” signed by both Prime Ministers on October 26, 2025. Furthermore, the Thai side has deliberately attacked areas where Cambodian civilians reside, constituting a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying Islamabad’s grave concern over the continued support and facilitation allegedly provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following the killing of four Pakistani soldiers in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan on Friday.

“Pakistan strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack carried out by the Gul Bahadur Group on a Pakistan military camp in North Waziristan District,” an FO spokesperson said in a statement. The FO said it summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche regarding the Taliban regime’s continued support for the TTP, which has enabled the group to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan’s military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas. According to the spokesperson, Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of terrorist attacks launched against the country from Afghan soil.

Separately, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident in a statement, saying four Pakistani soldiers were martyred while foiling a terrorist attack on a security forces camp in the general area of Boya, North Waziristan.

The military’s media wing said the attack took place on December 19, when terrorists belonging to the TTP attempted to breach the camp’s perimeter. The attempt was thwarted by a swift and resolute response from troops. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer perimeter wall, causing its collapse and significant damage to nearby civilian infrastructure, including a mosque. The explosion also caused serious injuries to 15 local civilians, including women and children, and damaged nearby homes. The ISPR said troops engaged the attackers with precision and eliminated all four terrorists during the ensuing exchange of fire.

