AJA Newsbites – June 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s government has begun reviewing possible anti-discrimination legislation as part of its first-year policy agenda under President Lee Jae-myung. Officials plan to study overseas examples before drafting measures to prevent discrimination and hate speech, covering grounds including gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, and employment status. Human rights groups welcomed the initiative, while religious organisations expressed concerns about possible effects on religious freedom and free expression.

The government also announced plans to revise the Board of Audit and Inspection Act to strengthen political neutrality and institutional independence. It also pledged continued efforts to restore the honour of victims of the Nogun-ri massacre, verify Ukishima Maru passenger records, and expand trauma-healing programmes.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Nine undocumented Bangladeshi migrants detained after a high-speed chase in Kelantan on Saturday, May 31, each paid RM5,000 (about 1.89 million won) to a syndicate to enter Malaysia illegally, said GOF Southeast Brigade commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain.

Radzi said investigations revealed that the migrants had arranged their journey through a Bangladeshi agent based in Cambodia known as “Jahanger Adom,” and admitted to entering Malaysia through an illegal jetty in the Kampung Kok Keli area in Tumpat, Kelantan. Each migrant was promised employment as a labourer upon arrival.

The migrants had recently travelled from Cambodia and planned to work at construction sites in several states outside Kelantan. One of the migrants, who identified himself as Atia from Dhaka, said he and eight friends had decided to seek work in Malaysia to support their families.

The nine migrants and a 21-year-old Malaysian suspected of being their transporter were detained after the Perodua Myvi they were travelling in crashed into a villager’s vehicle in Kampung Tok Malik, Wakaf Baru, following a chase by GOF personnel. The 10 suspects were handed over to police and the Immigration Department for further action.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia Tourism Board (CTB) and AirAsia Cambodia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Cambodia’s tourism destinations to a wider audience and strengthen the country’s reputation on the international stage.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Saturday, May 31, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said the MoU reflects strong and effective cooperation that will contribute significantly to attracting more international tourists to Cambodia.

He added that the partnership with AirAsia Cambodia demonstrates the airline’s long-term confidence and commitment to Cambodia’s tourism and aviation sectors, through expanding its flight network, creating new routes, generating employment, and strengthening Cambodia’s connectivity with key regional and international markets.

Huot Hak noted that Australia and India are emerging as strategic tourism markets for Cambodia, with visitors from both countries showing growing interest in cultural experiences, heritage sites, wellness tourism, and local cuisine.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides exchanged views on the regional situation and developments of mutual concern. Iran requested Pakistan to play a role in de-escalating tensions.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Araghchi expressed concern over Israel’s violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon and recent developments in the region, including potential Israeli evacuation or attack orders for certain areas of Beirut. He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and called on Islamabad to help defuse tensions and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire. Dar expressed deep concern on behalf of Pakistan and stressed that the continuation of the ceasefire is indispensable for upholding existing understandings.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Sri Lanka has unveiled a new visa policy designed to attract more international travellers and strengthen its tourism sector. Under the initiative, citizens of 40 countries — including the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — can now obtain a 30-day tourist visa free of charge.

The policy, which took effect on May 25, allows travellers from eligible nations to apply for a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) without paying any visa processing fees. The move is part of Sri Lanka’s broader efforts to boost visitor arrivals, drive tourism-linked economic activity, and position the country as a premier destination in the region.

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