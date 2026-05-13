Asia Journalists Association Elects Former Vice Minister of Education Lee Gi-woo as 7th Chairman … “Connecting Asia Through APC”

(From left) Vice President Kang Seok-jae, Chairman Koo Bon-hong, Director Bae Ki-seon, Director Oh Ji-cheol, Director Kim Geun-sang, New Chairman Lee Gi-woo, and Founding President Lee Sang-ki of the Asia Journalists Association <Photo by Director Ko Myeong-jin>

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalist Association

Publisher of The AsiaN

SEOUL: The Asia Journalists Association (AJA) has recently held an extraordinary board meeting and elected Lee Gi-woo, former Vice Minister of Education, as its 7th Chairman. He succeeds Chairman Koo Bon-hong.

At the extraordinary board meeting held at the Seoul Press Center on May 4, the election of the new Chairman took place alongside extensive discussions on the association’s organizational restructuring, the concept for the Asia Press Center (APC), and measures to strengthen the Asian network.

The Asia Journalists Association presenting a plaque of appreciation to the 6th Chairman, Koo Bon-hong. On the right is Lee Gi-woo, the 7th Chairman.

In his farewell address, former Chairman Koo Bon-hong said, “I hope the Board of Directors becomes a structure that actually moves and executes, rather than a mere gathering,” adding, “New passion and execution power are needed for the Association to pass on to the next generation.”

Former Vice Minister Lee Gi-woo, elected as the new Chairman, said, “Rather than the title of Chairman, I want to play the role of a ‘sales representative’ who ensures the organization operates properly.”

“I will create a Board where all members share the Association’s direction and tasks and participate responsibly,” he added.

Chairman Lee presented the restoration of the Association’s status as a designated donation organization as a core task.

He said, “I will expedite the reorganization of the system and conditions to receive re-designation as a designated donation organization.”

“I will ensure that the Asia Journalists Association establishes itself as an organization with public interest and capabilities to carry out international cooperation and the tasks of the times.”

Rather than undertaking difficult and grandiose tasks, I will build the organization’s strength by systematically succeeding with what can be accomplished first, he added.

Regarding the supplementation of the existing operational system, it was announced that “former chairpersons will be appointed as advisors, and existing directors as honorary directors. The operational structure will be reorganized to center on directors capable of actual activities.

Director Kim Geun-sang, Chairman Lee Gi-woo, and Founding President Lee Sang-ki (from left)

New Chairman Lee Gi-woo currently serves as the Director of the Institute of Korean Studies and has previously served as Vice Minister of Education, President of Incheon JaeNeung University, Chairman of the Korea Teachers Mutual Aid Association, and CEO of Gyeongin Broadcasting.

He is regarded as an expert in educational administration with extensive experience in public service, education, and the media sectors.

Discussions regarding the vision for the Asia Press Center (APC) also continued at the meeting. Attendees, including Directors Bae Ki-seon, Oh Ji-cheol, Kim Geun-sang, and Ko Myeong-jin, shared the view that the APC should not be merely a building, but a platform connecting Asia.

Director Bae Ki-seon said, “Based on the experience and network built by the Asia Journalists Association, it can serve as a new focal point for Asia.”

Director Oh Ji-cheol emphasized, “Now that South Korea’s international standing has risen, the role of the Asia Journalists Association is more important than ever.”

From left: Director Cha Jae-jun, Vice President Kang Seok-jae, Chairman Koo Bon-hong, Board Member Bae Ki-seon, Board Member Oh Ji-cheol, Board Member Kim Geun-sang, new Chairman Lee Gi-woo, and Founding President Lee Sang-ki of the Asia Journalist Association

(Photo by Board Member Ko Myeong-jin).

Director Kim Geun-sang said, “It is crucial to connect and represent the small voices of Asia and marginalized neighbors,” adding, “I hope the establishment of the Asia Press Center will serve as a space for fulfilling such a role.”

Director Ko Myeong-jin introduced a local photography project currently underway in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, and proposed the creation of a memorial space for journalists who died in the line of duty at the Asia Journalists Association level.