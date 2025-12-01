AJA Newsbites – December 1, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Korea’s “Fresh Managers,” formerly known as Yakult Ladies, are emerging as a tourist attraction in Seoul as foreign visitors share photos of their signature yellow refrigerated carts, “Coco,” on Chinese, Taiwanese, and Japanese social media. About 11,000 Fresh Managers operate nationwide, delivering more than 800 products ranging from fermented drinks to milk, vegetable juices, and even kimchi. Many also serve as community guardians, checking in on elderly residents who live alone.

In Myeong-dong, foreign tourists often approach the yellow carts with screenshots from social media, asking for “immune drinks” or stamina-boosting products. Through their daily routines of greeting residents and serving neighborhoods, Fresh Managers have become a warm symbol of community care—and now, a uniquely Korean cultural experience for global visitors.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

According to the Aceh Hydrometeorology Disaster Management Agency, large-scale medical aid from Malaysia has arrived in Aceh via Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh Besar.

The agency stated that the aid arrived at the airport on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at 7:00 p.m. local time. The shipment, consisting of two million units of medicine and medical equipment weighing about two tonnes, was delivered by a special cargo aircraft from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The delivery was coordinated by Gomez Medical Services in collaboration with the humanitarian team BlueSky Rescue Malaysia. This aid marks the first international relief shipment to reach Aceh since Storm Senyar struck the region on 22 November 2025, causing severe damage across several areas. Storm Senyar brought more than 400 millimeters of rainfall within two days, triggering mud floods and landslides in numerous affected locations.

Earlier, Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf had declared a 14-day state of emergency—from 28 November to 11 December 2025—to accelerate logistics mobilization, evacuation efforts, and inter-agency coordination in responding to the large-scale disaster. According to initial reports, 47 people have died, 19 remain missing, and thousands have been forced to evacuate to avoid further risks.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has called on the public to rely on official information from the Institution of Border Affairs regarding the ongoing border demarcation between Cambodia and Thailand.

“Please listen to the explanations provided by the experts of the State Secretariat for Border Affairs concerning the work of measuring, demarcating, and marking the Cambodian-Thai border—particularly the implementation of temporary border measurements and markings in the areas between border posts No. 42–47 in Banteay Meanchey province and No. 52–59 in Battambang province,” the Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“I hope that these explanations will offer reassurance and strengthen confidence in the diligent and highly responsible efforts of Cambodia’s border experts,” he added, reaffirming the Cambodian government’s commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation and consistently upholding the highest interests of the country and its people.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday to discuss defence and security cooperation.

During the meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Field Marshal Munir and the Egyptian foreign minister underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement between the armed forces of both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement. Their discussions also focused on military exchanges, training collaborations, and broader regional peace and stability.

The meeting was part of Dr. Abdelatty’s two-day official visit to Pakistan from November 29 to 30, during which he held talks with the country’s political and military leadership. The Egyptian foreign minister also met President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, followed by delegation-level discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The animated film Juliet and the King, written and directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, has won its sixth international award at the Canadian International Festival of Experimental Films and Music in Ontario. The film has been screened at 14 national and international festivals and received the “Best Film” prize in November.

A 2D romantic comedy musical, it explores the early days of Western theatre in Iran. The story follows Julie, a young actress invited to Iran by Naser al-Din Shah to play Juliet—unaware that the king has other plans for her. The film features many well-known Iranian voice actors and singers.

Ghena Halik, Laha Magazine, Lebanon

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV arrived in Lebanon today on a historic visit of profound spiritual and national significance. The massive reception at Rafic Hariri International Airport—and along the roads leading from it—was extraordinary, with crowds from all regions and sects of Lebanon, both Muslims and Christians, gathering to welcome him and express their hopes.

This visit is seen as an international “protective umbrella” for Lebanon amid regional tensions, and as a renewed affirmation by the Vatican of the country’s importance as a model of Islamic-Christian coexistence. The Pope’s agenda includes both official and spiritual engagements, most notably an ecumenical and interfaith dialogue gathering in Martyrs’ Square, as well as a moment of silent prayer at the site of the port explosion.

These events underscore the Pope’s message of peace, unity, and support for the steadfastness of Christian communities. The immense crowds reflected the Lebanese people’s deep longing for hope and their belief in their country’s role as a “message” to the world.

