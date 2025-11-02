AJA Newsbites – November 2, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

During their November 1 summit in Gyeongju, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that dialogue between the United States and North Korea remains the most essential path to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Unlike the 2014 joint statement that explicitly opposed North Korea’s nuclear program, this meeting produced no formal communiqué, reflecting the changed circumstances. Both leaders pledged to fully restore bilateral relations, revitalize high-level communication channels, and pursue practical cooperation aimed at promoting peace and improving people’s livelihoods.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

World leaders have extended congratulatory messages and praise for Malaysia’s successful chairmanship of the 47th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, noting the global recognition the event received.

Anwar expressed his gratitude to leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Mexico for their well wishes and acknowledgment. He noted that many were impressed by Malaysia’s ability to maintain a balanced relationship between major powers such as the United States and China.

“ASEAN’s success includes the peace achieved between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as our ability to balance the influence of the US and China alongside other developing and developed nations,” Anwar told the media at the conclusion of his visit to South Korea on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan added that he, along with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, was approached by numerous counterparts who expressed similar sentiments. “They are impressed with Malaysia’s effective management of ASEAN affairs. Our task now is to ensure this momentum continues through Malaysia’s calm, nuanced, and effective diplomacy,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel discussed strengthening joint efforts to prevent and combat transnational crimes affecting both Cambodia and the United States.

During their phone conversation on Friday, both sides highly valued the longstanding and productive cooperation between Cambodia’s security agencies and the FBI in areas such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, homicide, extortion, financial crimes, and cyber scams.

“Moving forward, we agreed to continue strengthening cooperation between Cambodia’s security institutions and the FBI to ensure security and safety for both our peoples and nations,” Hun Manet wrote on his Facebook page.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh suffered an estimated economic loss of $24 billion last year due to reduced labor productivity caused by extreme heat. Rising temperatures have also heightened the risks of heat-related illnesses and deaths across the country. A recently published report by The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change paints a stark picture of Bangladesh’s growing health and economic crises driven by climate impacts.

The annual international report—launched at an event held at the BRAC Center in Dhaka to mark its release—analyzes more than 50 global indicators, including temperature rise, air pollution, drought, disease outbreaks, and economic losses in the agricultural and labor sectors.

According to the report, air pollution remains the leading cause of premature deaths in Bangladesh. In 2022 alone, approximately 225,000 people died in the country due to man-made air pollution.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has clarified that the Torkham border has been reopened solely to facilitate the expulsion of illegal Afghan nationals, not for trade purposes.

In an interview with a private television channel, Asif said that all trade activities at Torkham remain suspended, and visa processing is also on hold until the ongoing talks with Afghan authorities are concluded. He emphasized that the deportation process will continue to ensure that undocumented Afghan residents do not find opportunities to return and resettle in Pakistan.

The repatriation of Afghan families from Pakistan was suspended on October 11 following border clashes between the two countries. Those clashes, which lasted several days before a ceasefire was brokered in Doha on October 19, had prompted Pakistan to seal all its borders with Afghanistan for both trade and travel.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film “Stain”, written and directed by Hoda Fallah, will be screened at the AI International Film Festival in Los Angeles (Hollywood). This year’s festival will be held on November 16, 2025, at the historic Los Feliz Theatre.

The three-minute and forty-three-second film was created entirely using AI tools such as LTX Studio, Runway, and ElevenLabs. “Stain” portrays a young girl’s journey through puberty, shame, and silence within a traditional family setting.

The film was previously selected as a semi-finalist at the AI Film Festival Japan 2025, making its Los Angeles screening the project’s second international appearance.

