AJA Newsbites – October 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

As the Gyeongju APEC Summit approaches on October 25, Korea’s business community is moving swiftly, with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to attend.

KCCI Chairman Choi Tae-won recently met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin in Beijing to discuss cooperation for the APEC CEO Summit, which will see participation from over 100 Chinese companies. Jo Hyun-sang of Hyosung and Lee Kyu-ho of Kolon are playing key roles in the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). Major Korean companies including LG, Nongshim, CJ CheilJedang, and Kyochon are stepping up sponsorship and promotional efforts ahead of the summit.

Industry leaders view APEC as a valuable opportunity for global networking, brand exposure, and business expansion.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

In September 2025, Thai goods imported into Cambodia were valued at over USD 207 million, marking a decrease of approximately USD 100 million or 32.5% compared to September 2024, when imports exceeded USD 307 million.

According to a recent report by Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise, despite ongoing border disputes and closures, imports from Thailand to Cambodia between August and September 2025 declined only slightly—by around USD 6 million.

Cambodia’s exports to Thailand in September 2025 were valued at USD 41 million, a 44% decrease from USD 73 million in September 2024. Compared to August 2025, when exports amounted to over USD 46 million, this represented a drop of about USD 5 million, the report stated.

In response to Thailand’s unilateral border closure, Cambodia imposed a ban on the import of all Thai vegetables, fruits, and fuel. However, other goods continued to enter the country through select border checkpoints.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has launched its first-ever National Typhoid Vaccination Program, officially inaugurated on the morning of Sunday, October 12, in the capital city of Dhaka.

The government aims to vaccinate approximately 50 million children aged between 9 months and 15 years as part of this month-long campaign. The injectable typhoid vaccine will be provided free of charge to all eligible children.

At the inauguration ceremony, senior officials from the Health Department stated that Bangladesh has successfully tackled public health challenges such as diarrhea and night blindness, and expressed confidence that the country will now succeed in preventing typhoid as well. The vaccination campaign, they added, marks a significant milestone in strengthening the nation’s public health system.

The Health Department noted that the vaccine being used in the program was supplied by the Serum Institute of India, with support from the international vaccine alliance Gavi.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film Orusi, directed by Mohammad Hormozi, has been officially selected for the 59th Hof International Film Festival in Germany. According to ISNA, this Iranian-Spanish co-production will have its world premiere in the competition section of the prestigious festival.

Founded in 1967, the Hof Film Festival is regarded as one of the most significant platforms in the German-speaking world for discovering emerging filmmakers—second only to the Berlin International Film Festival. Notable directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders, Werner Herzog, and Tom Tykwer had their international breakthroughs at Hof.

The 59th edition of the festival will be held from October 21 to 26, 2025 (corresponding to 29 Mehr to 4 Aban 1404 in the Persian calendar). The film features a cast including Arezu Tajnia, Hassan Asgari, Hamed Bargani, Maryam Shahvali, Alireza Rahimzadeh, Elham Mokhtari, Garsha Mirzaei, Delavar Khosronia, Jalil Rafiei, and Akbar Mohammadi.

Negar Film is handling the film’s international distribution.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Three officials from Qatar’s Amiri Court were killed and two others injured in a car crash while en route to the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Qatari embassy in Cairo identified the five victims and expressed “deep sorrow and grief” over the deaths and injuries in an official statement. “The deceased and injured will be flown to Doha today aboard a Qatari aircraft,” the embassy said in a statement posted on X.

The officials were part of a Qatari delegation participating in negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, and were scheduled to attend a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, located about 500 kilometers from Cairo.

The summit, set for Monday, will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.