AJA Newsbites – October 11, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A local official in Yangpyeong took his own life following intense questioning by the special counsel. In his final note, he wrote: “They scold me when I tell the truth, and force me to remember what I can’t.” These words lay bare the coercive nature of the investigation.

Driven by political pressure and the pursuit of outcomes, the probe abandoned both justice and human dignity. This kind of goal-driven prosecution is violence disguised as law.

The special counsel must undergo an independent review and offer a public apology. Justice must never stand above humanity.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated RM1.2 billion under the 2026 Budget, comprising RM982.7 million for operating expenditure and RM218.1 million for development expenditure. The budget was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the allocation will enable Malaysia to further strengthen its presence on regional and international platforms such as ASEAN, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), APEC, D-8, and BRICS.

“The year 2026 marks a strategic shift in focus following the conclusion of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship. The Ministry will now prioritize enhancing Malaysia’s diplomatic engagement at both the regional and global levels, in line with the Madani economic framework, which emphasizes prosperity, sustainability, and global well-being,” it said.

Wisma Putra also welcomed the RM31.5 million special allocation for the maintenance and replacement of assets at Malaysian embassies abroad, stating that it would enhance the operational capacity of the nation’s diplomatic missions worldwide.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

According to the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler, Cambodia has been ranked 5th globally among the friendliest and most welcoming countries, following Kenya (1st), Barbados (2nd), Mexico (3rd), and Bhutan (4th). Vietnam (6th), Chile and Mauritius (tied at 7th), and Seychelles and Thailand (tied at 8th) follow closely behind.

This year’s rankings represent an exceptional result, with the top 10 countries all scoring above 96% in overall satisfaction. The Condé Nast Traveler noted that the margins between countries were incredibly slim — within just 2% — resulting in some ties and an intensely close competition for the top spots.

The scores are based on average overall satisfaction percentages, according to the announcement published on October 7, 2025.

Otto Munaf Iskanda, CAJ, Indonesia

The 80th anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) marks a significant milestone for Indonesia — a time to reflect on and honor the TNI’s enduring contributions to national security and sovereignty. Since its formation, the TNI has played a vital role throughout the country’s history, from the fight for independence to safeguarding Indonesia’s stability and territorial integrity.

Beyond its core defense mandate, the TNI also plays an essential role in maintaining domestic political and security stability. Moreover, it continues to foster international cooperation in support of global peace and security.

Demonstrating Indonesia’s commitment to international peace efforts, the TNI has actively participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions and strengthened defense cooperation with partner nations. These contributions reflect Indonesia’s broader role in promoting both regional and global stability.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has heightened security measures at all international and domestic airports across the country following a series of recent cyberattacks targeting key aviation facilities, including Heathrow Airport (UK), Brussels Airport (Belgium), and Berlin Airport (Germany).

As part of the enhanced security protocols, CAAB has issued 10 special directives, including placing all airports on the highest level of alert. According to media reports, the official instruction letter was sent to airport authorities nationwide as well as to senior CAAB officials. The directive urges all concerned parties to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring the uninterrupted and secure operation of Bangladesh’s air transport systems.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to Travis Kalanick, co-founder of Uber, and John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global. The two renowned entrepreneurs join a select group of distinguished scientists, innovators, experts, and business leaders who have received this special honor.

The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to attract world-class talent, in line with the goals of Vision 2030—a national strategy aimed at empowering human capital, fostering innovation, and strengthening key sectors driving economic growth and diversification.

Both Kalanick and Pagano, who have recently embraced Islam, have built successful careers in technology, entrepreneurship, and tourism development, making them notable contributors to Saudi Arabia’s transformative ambitions.

