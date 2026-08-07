AJA Newsbites – August 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seoul recorded a temperature of 40.0°C on August 6, the day before Ipchu (the traditional start of autumn), marking the first time since 2018 that the capital city surpassed 40°C. An automatic weather station in Dangsan-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, registered the peak, while an official station in Yongsan measured 39.9°C. With Seoul forecast to reach 39°C on August 7, the city is expected to experience its hottest Ipchu since seasonal weather records began in 1996. Meteorologists attribute the prolonged heat to a double high-pressure system formed by the Tibetan and North Pacific highs, creating an intense heat-dome effect over the Korean Peninsula. Heat-related illnesses have risen to 2,665 cases this year, including 23 deaths, with more than half of the fatalities being aged 80 or older. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been named “The Asian Filmmaker of the Year” at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), organizers announced on August 6, Yonhap News Agency reported. BIFF organizers praised Yeoh for her versatile, commanding, and resolute performances, noting that she revolutionized the representation of women in action cinema, becoming one of Hong Kong cinema’s defining stars. Yeoh, who debuted with “Yes, Madam!” in 1985, gained global recognition through films like “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000). She made history as the first Asian to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022). Her attendance at this year’s BIFF will mark her return to the festival’s red carpet after 15 years. A special program at BIFF will highlight three films she selected—”Reign of Assassins” (2010), “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “Sandiwara” (2026)—along with her latest feature, “It’s My Time” (2026). The award will be presented at the opening ceremony of the 31st BIFF, scheduled for October 6-15 in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Battambang province in northwestern Cambodia, bordering Thailand, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have signed a grant agreement to support village development. Phase 2 of the Peace Village Project through Integrated Rural Community Development in Battambang province focuses on good governance, rural infrastructure development, increasing household income, and improving rural health and sanitation. Battambang Provincial Governor Sok Loo stated on August 5 that Phase 1 achievements included the construction of health centers, learning centers, community ponds, water treatment plants, and net houses. He emphasized that the KOICA-supported achievements represent strong collaboration between the provincial administration, the Ministry of Rural Development, and local authorities, demonstrating poverty reduction and increased household economic activity. The “Building Peaceful Villages through Integrated Rural Community Development” project is a five-year joint initiative funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA, implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Rural Development. It aims to develop 30 villages in three border provinces—Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin—to improve living conditions and promote a safe, peaceful, and sustainable living environment.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Admiral Steve Keller, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, visited Bangladesh from August 4 to 6 to discuss strengthening maritime security cooperation with various stakeholders. The US Embassy in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka announced on August 6 that during his visit, Admiral Keller met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Defense Advisor SKM Shamsul Islam, and Bangladesh Navy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Khandaker Misbah-ul-Azeem to further discussions on maritime security. Admiral Keller also paid tribute at Shikha Anirban to members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 Liberation War and visited Lalbagh Fort, a significant historical and cultural heritage site in Bangladesh.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The broadcast of the first-ever World Championship “Formula 1” powerboat racing stage in Central Asia, held at Lake Issyk-Kul, was watched by approximately 500 million people worldwide. According to Eduard Kubatov, Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Kyrgyzstan, the competition was broadcast in over 120 countries. The three-day championship featured practice sessions, qualifying races, and the main Grand Prix event. This international sporting event marked a significant step in promoting Kyrgyzstan as a destination capable of hosting large-scale, high-tech competitions. Tourism authorities reported that the event attracted around 23,000 tourists from 30 countries, with an estimated average spending of $700 per foreign visitor, providing an additional economic boost for the region. Kyrgyzstan is also considering hosting a World Championship stage at Issyk-Kul annually until 2030. The Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) highly praised the venue, highlighting the uniqueness of holding races at an altitude of approximately 1,600 meters above sea level.

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