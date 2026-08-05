AJA Newsbites – August 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Michelle Steel, the new US ambassador to South Korea, began her official duties on August 4 by submitting a copy of her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Accompanied by her husband, attorney Shawn Steel, she later paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. The ministry said the two exchanged greetings and discussed ways to further develop the South Korea-US alliance. Their talks were believed to have covered Korean investment in the United States, trade issues, matters involving Coupang and bilateral security cooperation. Ambassador Steel declined to comment on the details of the meeting. Shawn Steel’s attendance at the credential-copy ceremony was considered unusual. A former chairman of the California Republican Party, he is known to have extensive connections within Republican political circles and the Trump administration, which Seoul hopes will support closer bilateral relations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A Thai footballer was killed and 12 others, including a Malaysian, were injured when lightning struck a football field during a match in Sungai Golok on the evening of August 4.

Sungai Golok police chief Colonel Thun Sirikhunt said the incident occurred at about 5.30pm local time (6.30pm Malaysia time) during the semi-final of the Golok FA Cup football tournament at Santiphap Stadium. He said the match between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin had already ended when heavy rain fell and lightning struck the middle of the field.

“The incident resulted in one death and 12 people injured. Police proceeded to the scene to examine the injured victims and, together with a doctor, conducted a post-mortem examination on the deceased in accordance with legal procedures,” he told the New Straits Times.

The injured Malaysian was identified as Mohammad Alif Ezzahan Zulkifli, who was playing for SAMCOLTS, a mixed team of Thai and Malaysian players. The deceased was a Thai footballer identified as Safwan Awe. The injured were sent to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment. Thun said police would continue investigations according to legal procedures.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and the United States have committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in enforcing laws against natural resource crimes through the use of modern technology to monitor, investigate and prevent forest crimes more accurately and efficiently.

During a meeting in Phnom Penh on August 3, Devineni Udaykiran, Acting Country Attaché for Vietnam at US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), based in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed HSI’s commitment to support Cambodia by strengthening technical capabilities and providing modern technology to contribute to the fight against natural resource crimes and promote sustainable resource management.

Udaykiran praised the efforts and decisive measures of the Ministry of Environment after Minister Eang Sophalleth highlighted the Royal Government’s firm stance on protecting natural resources. Sophalleth said the ministry has been taking strict legal measures for all violations related to natural resources, equally and without exception, adding that all violations are compiled and sent to judicial institutions for further proceedings.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

South Korea and Bangladesh have reached an agreement in principle on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The announcement was made jointly by South Korea’s Chief Trade Negotiator Yeo Han-gu and Bangladesh Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir at the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka on August 4. The agreement will come into effect once legal and institutional approval stages are completed.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, 8,428 Bangladeshi products will receive immediate duty-free access to the South Korean market from the first day of the agreement, while South Korea will enjoy the same benefits for 1,054 products in the Bangladeshi market.

Commerce Minister Muktadir said the current government completed negotiations on such a high-quality trade agreement with one of the world’s largest economies in just five months. Yeo said the focus of economic relations between Bangladesh and Korea had long been centred on the textile sector, adding that it is now time to expand the relationship to new sectors such as technology, supply chains, industrial cooperation and investment.

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