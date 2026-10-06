AJA Newsbites – October 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Actor Yoo Hae-jin’s agency said on October 5 it would take all possible measures against false claims, defamation and threats targeting the star of “The Assassin(s).” VAST Entertainment said it was collecting evidence of online abuse and privacy violations.

The announcement followed an October 4 protest outside Yoo’s Seoul home by conservative groups demanding an apology and a halt to screenings. About 50 demonstrators gathered at Yoo’s residence in Seongbuk-gu, calling for the film’s producers and cast to apologize to the bereaved family. A separate rally was also held outside the film’s production company, Hive Media Corp.

Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young requested police protection for filmmakers and cast members, alongside strict enforcement against illegal threats. He said debate over historical interpretations was legitimate, but intimidating actors at their homes was unacceptable. Choi also opposed government intervention to stop screenings, saying it would amount to unconstitutional censorship and that disputes should be addressed through courts.

“The Assassin(s),” released on September 23, depicts the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo during a Liberation Day ceremony. The film suggests possible involvement beyond the official account that lone gunman Mun Se-gwang, a Korean-Japanese national, was solely responsible, prompting controversy over alleged historical distortion and criticism from some conservative groups. The film has drawn over two million viewers in its first 11 days.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said any action regarding the repatriation of Myanmar detainees would be carried out in an orderly, responsible and lawful manner.

He said the matter was among those discussed during his October 5 meeting with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to exchange views and obtain feedback on detainee management issues. “Among the matters discussed was the repatriation of Myanmar refugees to their home country, including implementation procedures and security aspects, in addition to humanitarian matters that Suhakam requested be given attention,” he said via a Facebook post.

“Such meetings are important to enable the government to listen to the views of all parties, especially from a humanitarian perspective in handling refugee issues.” Fahmi thanked Suhakam Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Mohd Yunus and his team for receiving him and his delegation.

On September 29, Malaysia began the first phase of the repatriation programme involving 1,476 Myanmar nationals transported aboard two Myanmar naval vessels and a hospital ship. They are part of 5,000 individuals whom the government said had agreed to return voluntarily from detention centres. A second phase involving 3,524 individuals has been approved, with dates to be coordinated with Myanmar.

The government said it takes note of public concerns regarding foreign national management, including security, public order and immigration detention, with every action carried out in accordance with the law.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Embassy in South Korea and government officials joined approximately 2,500 members of the Khmer community in Jeonnam-Gwangju for the traditional Pchum Ben festival, organised by the Jeonnam-Gwangju Cambodian Community.

Ambassador Khuon Phonratanak and Secretary of State for Labour Seng Sakda attended the October 4 gathering, which featured religious offerings to monks to dedicate merit to ancestors and honor fallen Cambodian soldiers from the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict.

The celebration also included traditional dances, food stalls and cultural performances. Meeting with migrant workers and community members, the ambassador praised their solidarity and national unity. He encouraged Cambodians in Korea to preserve their national identity, culture and language while strengthening unity and elevating Cambodia’s reputation globally.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye agreed on October 5 to put the Makkah Defense Alliance’s collective defense commitments into immediate effect, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of designated military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia. The decision was reached during an emergency session of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defense in Riyadh.

The committee appointed Lieutenant General (Retd) Nauman Mahmood of Pakistan as the first Secretary-General of the alliance for a three-year term. Mahmood, who previously served as president of Pakistan’s National Defence University, will head the alliance’s General Secretariat in Riyadh.

A joint communique stated that the three countries reject any attack or threat against Saudi Arabia’s security, and condemned attempts to target Makkah and Madinah as well as attacks on Saudi cities. The three countries agreed to enhance collective defense capabilities, military integration and preparedness to counter threats.

The communique stated that the security of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye is integral to their collective security. The three countries reiterated their resolve to remain united in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting also lauded the professional competence and readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces.

The Makkah Defense Alliance was established on August 7, 2026, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the trilateral joint defense agreement. It builds on a bilateral Saudi-Pakistan mutual defense pact signed in September 2025. The emergency session follows a series of attacks on Saudi territory amid the ongoing regional conflict.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261006 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN